John Fetterman dresses like that one kid who still wears shorts to school in November, and that’s one of the reasons why he seems like one of the few politicians who hasn’t let politics destroy his brain (also: his Simpsons references). But not everyone is delighted by the senator’s sartorial choices.

“Starting a new political party for people who don’t give a shit either about how John Fetterman dresses or what Lauren Boebert does in a theater,” numbers guy Nate Silver wrote on X. In a follow-up tweet, or whatever, he added, “I think they’re both stupid and irrelevant controversies that only partisans and prudes could be interested in, that’s why I compared them to one another in a tweet.”

Counterpoint: Fetterman isn’t preaching “family venues” then giving a handjob to a bar guy in a crowded room while vaping in front of a pregnant woman at the Beetlejuice musical. He’s wearing a hoodie.

Fetterman was understandably offended by the comparison to Boebert, so he replied to Silver with a simple but effective burn: “I dress like you predict.”

It’s not quite as good as Fetterman calling out Marjoie Taylor Greene’s fondness for “displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings,” but it’s close.