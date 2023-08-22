scooter-braun-getty-top.jpg
‘Kendall Roy Parts Ways With Scooter Braun’: The Jokes Are Flying After Multiple Artists Parted Ways With Manager/Taylor Swift-Nemesis Scooter Braun

What’s going on with Scooter Braun? Over the last few days the big time music manager has been losing clients left and right. Reportedly gone from his rolodex are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel. Rumors had it Justin Bieber was vamoosing, too, but both parties have shot that one down (for now). Braun has claimed it’s really just him cutting back on the day-to-day of managing so he can spend more time as CEO of HYBE America. Others have suggested there’s a reason he’s switching jobs. Whatever the case, it’s inspired some hilarious memes on that joint previously called Twitter.

The fun seemed to begin after reports of Menzel’s departure dropped.

Soon people were joking that fictional musicians, from movies and TV, were joining the mass exodus from Braun’s services.

Other characters, however, weren’t leaving but joining Braun’s team.

Some chose real people who were fictionally teaming with Braun.

Some thought outside the box, choosing inanimate objects.

Amidst all the news, Taylor Swift — whose back catalog was infamously bought and sold off by Braun, prompting her to re-record them all — came up.

Everyone was having a good time, and then Braun himself had to get in on the joke.

But it was a good run for a good meme.

