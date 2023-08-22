What’s going on with Scooter Braun? Over the last few days the big time music manager has been losing clients left and right. Reportedly gone from his rolodex are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel. Rumors had it Justin Bieber was vamoosing, too, but both parties have shot that one down (for now). Braun has claimed it’s really just him cutting back on the day-to-day of managing so he can spend more time as CEO of HYBE America. Others have suggested there’s a reason he’s switching jobs. Whatever the case, it’s inspired some hilarious memes on that joint previously called Twitter.

The fun seemed to begin after reports of Menzel’s departure dropped.

Idina Menzel has parted ways with Scooter Braun and is no longer managed by him. pic.twitter.com/I3hJiCpcog — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 22, 2023

Soon people were joking that fictional musicians, from movies and TV, were joining the mass exodus from Braun’s services.

SOURCES: Annabelle has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. pic.twitter.com/yTKSiqAQjF — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2023

Kendall Roy parts ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, THR reports. pic.twitter.com/nE5OaEnI24 — g🍸 (@romanroycunt) August 22, 2023

The Be Sharps has parted ways with Scooter Braun, The Springfield Shopper confirms pic.twitter.com/1xvsGS7Pzh — Emilio Herce (@emilioherce) August 22, 2023

Che Diaz has parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun pic.twitter.com/yK7B2goAQa — Ryne Bailey (@ryanbailey25) August 22, 2023

Marty McFly and the Pinheads have parted ways with Scooter Braun as their manager, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/LsL4Wiz9OZ — TodayTix (@TodayTix) August 22, 2023

Other characters, however, weren’t leaving but joining Braun’s team.

Lydia Tár has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/NQKrZokK4e — guilherme (@gayparanoidpark) August 22, 2023

TGS and The Rural Juror star, Jenna Maroney, has signed with music manager Scooter Braun. pic.twitter.com/p17UjHdExi — Pete 🏳️‍🌈 (@PeteAscolese) August 22, 2023

Some chose real people who were fictionally teaming with Braun.

Carol Lombardini has signed with Scooter Braun, Puck News reports. pic.twitter.com/VV6NQs1yjk — John Gary (@johngary) August 22, 2023

Some thought outside the box, choosing inanimate objects.

Halle’s wig has parted ways with Scooter Braun, THR reports. pic.twitter.com/4XWHPCwHCi — ✨ Ed 🤦🏽‍♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) August 22, 2023

The giant minion that overlooks Studio City has split from manager Scooter Braun, Pop Crave reports pic.twitter.com/7bT30aiV68 — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) August 22, 2023

Amidst all the news, Taylor Swift — whose back catalog was infamously bought and sold off by Braun, prompting her to re-record them all — came up.

taylor’s reaction to scooter braun will always be iconic😭 pic.twitter.com/C4V4ILgOOx — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) August 22, 2023

Everyone was having a good time, and then Braun himself had to get in on the joke.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

But it was a good run for a good meme.