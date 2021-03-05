In theory, Scott Baio and Patton Oswalt engaged in a Twitter feud on Friday, but mostly Baio just rage-tweeted into the vast nothingness of social media until he made his own name trend and people started thinking he was dead. The spat began when Baio stumbled across one of Oswalt’s tweets mocking the now thoroughly debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump was going to be inaugurated on March 4 after retaking the White House with his secret army. As a loyal Trump supporter, Baio’s name was included in Oswalt’s jokes.

“Guys, I’m at the DuPont Circle Pinkberry for the #TrumpInauguration,” Oswalt tweeted. “I’m here with four Proud Boys, their moms and Scott Baio. Did we get the address wrong? Help me out, this Minuteman costume is super-itchy.”

Almost a full 24 hours later, Baio somehow caught wind of the tweet and attempted to “clap back” at Oswalt by saying he has Trump Derangement Syndrome and an STD. Go easy on him, Chachi!

Poor Oswalt needs 2 prescriptions. One for his TDS and one for his STD itch! 🤡 https://t.co/byoIYDeCqW — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 5, 2021

After seeing that he’d been retweeted by Baio, Oswalt couldn’t help but notice that he never tagged the Charles in Charge actor and dunked on Baio for searching his own name on Twitter.

Oh YIKES. I didn’t even “@“ this guy. Poor sap searches his name on Twitter. No one dunk on him, this is really depressing. BUGSY MALONE’s still a great movie, right? pic.twitter.com/sFrvxb0XA3 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 5, 2021

Baio attempted to claim that he wasn’t name-searching, but Oswalt just kept going with his gag about Baio starring in Bugsy Malone. The stand-up comedian then retweeted his brother Matt, who made a crack about the Baio family crawling out of the woodwork to kick the Oswalt family’s ass.

I must respectfully disagree. BUGSY MALONE is a really good movie and you were lucky to get to work with Alan Parker. Dude is an under appreciated genius. https://t.co/5xjomxKgkB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 5, 2021

While that exchange could technically count as a feud, that was literally the extent of Oswalt’s involvement. He went on with his day while Baio continued to swat at Twitter users accusing him of name-searching. Baio also didn’t like being told that Oswalt still has a TV career.

From there, the former Happy Days star continued to take potshots at Oswalt, who went right on not responding.

Since Biden won, he called for unity, so why are there so many triggered liberals? 🤔 @pattonoswalt why aren't you enjoying your win and trying to make unity? Life is short…….so are you, lil buddy! pic.twitter.com/r0vcypHbcz — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 5, 2021

Eventually, the exchange caused “Scott Baio” to trend on Twitter, and Baio was left assuring people that he didn’t die. So all in all, another productive day for Chachi.