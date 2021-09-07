Scott Baio is back again for more trouncing like a bad spinoff. Fortunately, we’re not talking about a reboot of Joanie Loves Chachi, but instead, more antics from the guy who genuinely has “Chachi” in his Twitter bio. Last week, he got flattened not once but twice by 1980s hair god/pop sensation Richard Marx over the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Well, Baio thrust himself back into the spotlight, all ready to rumble, at a Labor Day rally ahead of California’s gubernatorial recall election, through which Republicans hope to unseat Gavin Newsom.
The former Happy Days actor (who was definitely not part of the 2020, Biden-geared cast reunion) stumped for right-wing provocateur/radio host Larry Elder. And if you guessed that this wasn’t the most low-key affair, well, you’d be correct. According to the Washington Post‘s Dave Weigel, Baio declared that California has “become the sh*t state” (rather than “the golden state”) due to Newsom’s leadership. He also apparently insisted that the current governor must be recalled, lest “multi-family low income housing” starts to materialize “in the suburbs.”
Scott Baio rallying for Elder. “California used to be known as the golden state. Under Gavin Newsom, I’m sorry, it’s become the shit state.” pic.twitter.com/fpDkOr5fHW
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 6, 2021
“Are you okay with multi-family low income housing next to you in the suburbs?” Baio asks. “Because that’s Newsom’s plan, if he’s not recalled.”
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 6, 2021
In the aftermath of his rally performance, Baio took to Twitter to keep it classy. He bizarrely wrote, “Now try to paint me as a racist when I’m campaigning for a black guy! @larryelder.” Yikes.
Now try to paint me as a racist when I'm campaigning for a black guy! @larryelder https://t.co/eNbaBABpEi
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) September 6, 2021
On its face, that’s a strange declaration. It’s not unlike the “I’m not racist because I have a Black friend” utterance that you’ve heard from your relatives who spend too much time on Facebook, although it must be noted that whenever Scott Baio starts stirring things up on Twitter, people tend to tweet this photoshop (which changes his Happy Days theme-song intro to frame him “as a racist”), so he’s probably feeling a little defensive.
Still, and although Larry Elder is considered by many to be the Republican frontrunner in this recall election, let’s just say that he’s a controversial candidate for multiple reasons. Elder (who has never held public office) has been accused of sexist remarks and called out for his refusal to acknowledge the gender wage gap. His critics often use a variant of the term “a Black face on White supremacy” in reference to Elder.
The above reasons are likely why people pushed back at Scott Baio’s strange decision to deny that he’s a racist because, you know, he’s stumping for Elder. And man, they really came for Chachi, as you can see below.
— WhatWhat (@SquatCobblerUno) September 7, 2021
Tell them you have black friends too pic.twitter.com/KZLzbm33Qv
— Joseph Shepherd (@JosephAShepherd) September 7, 2021
Who do you think the multi family low income earners are that you’re afraid of?
— Wolf Of Oakville (@WolfOfOakville) September 6, 2021
You are. So is Elder. So I would love affordable housing in my neighborhood
— Terri (@Lovemypupper) September 7, 2021
Scott Baio campaigning for Larry Elder on his day off from Subway. #NeverChachi pic.twitter.com/asWm0KkA8H
— Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) September 7, 2021
*White Supremacist black guy. #fify 😉
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 6, 2021
So Larry Elder has Scott Baio campaigning for him today? That pretty much says it all!
— Miles Simonson (@MilesSimonson) September 6, 2021
Pro tip: Scott Baio is not helping. Having him speak at your rally does not help you or any candidate Baio supports. Calling California a "sh!t state" doesn't close the gap for Elder, it makes him look more un-serious than he alredy appears to be. https://t.co/L9KNWssipz
— Mr. Mo'Kelly 🎙️📺 (@MrMokelly) September 6, 2021
Why is scott baio? https://t.co/xsAAkGQbWu
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 6, 2021
Hey Larry Elder!
Is that washed up, two-bit, also-ran, no-talent, F-List pathetic loser hack clown Scott Baio the best you can get to campaign for you?
The answer is yes.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 7, 2021
You can’t cancel Scott Baio because he’s not relevant enough to cancel.
— Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) September 6, 2021
Scott Baio asking you if you’re okay with perhaps not rich people living near you is where hell is located.
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 6, 2021
Baio is still going on Twitter, by the way. He’s even telling a “cookie monster” to “sit on it.” Them’s fighting words.
Sit on it, cookie monster! 🤡 https://t.co/OgdoYEF3wp
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) September 7, 2021