Melissa Stratton doesn’t sound too upset about her split from Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

On Thursday, the adult film actress shared a news article about their brief relationship and subsequent breakup in an Instagram Story. “Ok, well happy Valentine’s Day to me [eye-rolling emoji],” she wrote. Stratton also posted a video of herself with porn star Johnny Sins and captioned the clip, “It’s ok I’ve got a better bald man to get spicy with @mosttalentedbaldman.” She added the fire and poultry leg emojis, just to make clear who she was referring to.

Stratton posted numerous photos of her and Evans together during Super Bowl weekend, “and in a lot of them… they look awfully cozy… almost couple-y,” TMZ reported. But on Valentine’s Day, Evans called Stratton and told her “he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting.”

Sean expressed to Melissa he wanted to keep his love life more under wraps. Our sources say Melissa found Sean’s reasoning odd for a few reasons… he knew what she did for a living when they started seeing each other and he invited her to multiple public events in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl, and took photos with her.

You can watch Stratton’s (safe for work) video below.

