A new batch of text messages released by the January 6 House select committee once again show that longtime Donald Trump ally Sean Hannity was well aware of the gravity of MAGA-fueled insurrection and tried repeatedly to get the administration to stop pushing the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

In the latest set of texts, Hannity reached out to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and laid out a multi-point plan for how the administration should respond to the attempted coup. The Fox News anchor also warned that Trump has now put himself in danger of being impeached or removed from office and that the best course of action is to completely drop the election fraud business. Via The Hill:

“1- No more stolen election talk,” Hannity reportedly texted McEnany, who herself sat down with committee investigators last week after being subpoenaed. Per the letter, he continued, “2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit…” McEnany reportedly responded “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce…,” though it is unclear what else she may have said.

In another text, Hannity tells McEnany, “No more crazy people,” which she agreed with. “Yes, 100%,” she wrote back. Presumably, the crazy people are Trump’s bumbling legal team of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, but their identities are not revealed in the texts.

Following this latest info dump from the House select committee, former Trump Homeland Security adviser Olivia Troye stopped by CNN on Thursday where she told Jake Tapper that it’s “stunning” to see how many people in Trump’s orbit knew the January 6 attack should’ve ended his presidency right then and there.

“I think it is important to get this evidence out there to the American people so that they can see that in the lead up in that situation, with Donald Trump, people knew,” Troye told Tapper via Raw Story. “People knew that this type of action was worthy of impeachment. It was worthy of the 25th Amendment. That these are actual discussions happening with people like Sean Hannity.”

(Via The Hill, Raw Story)