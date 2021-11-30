In a new interview with Fox Nation, former Donald Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed the divine inspiration she received before holding her first press briefing with the White House press corps. According to McEnany, she was so nervous that she found herself crying in the bathroom where she began to pray and allegedly received the calm touch of Jesus, who prepped her to spout Trump talking points in front of the whole world. Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter:

“I was a wreck, I was crying .. I got down on my knees in the bathroom and I prayed. All of the sudden, when I took the podium, all those tears had melted away and I had this total serenity that was only made possible because of Christ.”

Considering who McEnany worked for and the numerous falsehoods she told in service to that administration, and continued to tell while making the inevitable jump to Fox News, there was plenty of eye-rolling on social media as people asked if she’s seriously trying to say that Jesus told her to lie for Donald Trump. It also doesn’t help that McEnany was so ensconced in Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election that she’s been subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. It’s not exactly a sterling reference for the Almighty, as Twitter observed.

Did Christ tell her to start out lying, and then keep lying for the rest of her tenure? Because that's exactly what she did. https://t.co/VzoNQfliB7 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) November 30, 2021

Right. Jesus told you in the bathroom, "Now go up there and lie you ass off. And so you did." https://t.co/VnTsd2rAMh — Rob Del Genio (@robdelg) November 30, 2021

Jesus out here backing slowly out of the room like don't bring me into this shit https://t.co/3ImFUs6vIw — Thee Dara Does Deep State (@daralynn13) November 30, 2021

Prime example of calling the Lord, Christ in vain! Her first presser she lied & that was not Christlike! She’s full of malarkey! #BastaYa already with the BS! https://t.co/ZeEgZ015nx — Ingrid E Baptista 💉🇺🇸🇻🇪#NeverForgetJanuary6th (@Ingridebap) November 30, 2021

AND YET somehow the spirit of Christ did NOT move @kayleighmcenany to reject becoming a mouthpiece for a corrupt serial rapist & lifelong criminal, nor to refuse to repeat his lies that incited a violent insurrection at the Capitol. Just another Pharisee, a hypocrite, a fraud. https://t.co/zWU6FJJICV — Mindful Meta-Primate (@MichellesDude) November 30, 2021

Lord, grant me the serenity to lie my ass off. https://t.co/5IfY6gHn9S — Moose and Squirrel (@RobCrumpton) November 30, 2021

I try not judge. But she's going to the bad place. https://t.co/qAYY7UEu19 — John Brown (@JohnBrown1858) November 30, 2021

