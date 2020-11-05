Voter fraud is a real issue, but it’s not as rampant as the average Fox News viewer — including the president — thinks it is. Study after study has shown that “fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators,” according to nonpartisan institute Brennan Center for Justice. But that hasn’t stopped Last Week Tonight target Sean Hannity from searching for the “Loch Ness Monster of the Republican party.”

“PROTECT THE VOTE: Send Us Your Photos & Videos of Election Abuse, Fraud, Voter Intimidation HERE,” the Hannity host tweeted, along with a link to his website:

“The 2020 Race for the White House still hangs in the balance in a handful of pivotal battleground states. Despite President Trump winning by big margins on Tuesday, ballots for Joe Biden continue to be added to the tally days after polls closed in all 50 states. If you have any evidence of fraud, election abuse, or voter intimidation send them to vote2020@hannity.com NOW. This is the biggest election of our lifetime. Hold them accountable. Protect the Vote.”

First off, Trump didn’t win by “big margins” on Election Day; he’s losing in the Electoral College count and popular vote. Also, anyone who spends as much time on the internet as Sean Hannity does should know what was going to happen here. It’s like Melania and her green screen dress all over again. Let’s see what Hannity has found so far!

instead of giving me a ballot so i could vote for mr president trump they give me this, pls help us mr hannigan pic.twitter.com/q98eKy0bZv — Nazi Cops Fuck Off (@hunsweasel) November 5, 2020

saw this man casting spells at trump voters, sir pic.twitter.com/PmXGLo8jaq — green loundern (@greenloundern) November 5, 2020

just found this list of democrat vote fixers hope this helps pic.twitter.com/IKKviZp7dR — cruiser spookyweight (@duckthing) November 5, 2020

Sir yes my voting looked very suspicious pic.twitter.com/2Lk0Cw7brn — Adam Fleming Petty (@flamingpetty) November 5, 2020

Mr. Hannity, they are cooking the children sir pic.twitter.com/tMNhVGW24M — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) November 5, 2020

My friend took this pic right outside of the ballot box. They all worked for dem candidates. Pls follow up pic.twitter.com/7QV0DZYxDo — roy cooper is a sexy governor (@notkellydontask) November 5, 2020

Mr. Hannity, sir, I saw this man sprinting away from a Michigan polling place with a big bag that said "TRUMP BALLOTS" slung over his shoulder! PLEASE INVESTIGATE!!! pic.twitter.com/SIQMSCMcUV — Grant (@alpenamich) November 5, 2020

Sir I am very concerned about this fraud that I witnessed pic.twitter.com/5ol21ayLyG — Richard Fine-Man (@physics_doer) November 5, 2020

Ummmmm Pikachus do not have the right to vote last time I checked!? Please report this disgusting fraud @seanhannity!!!!!!! #ProtectTheVote https://t.co/rNOu6Qy3pT pic.twitter.com/2CgWbpSadM — notJigsaw (@notJigsaw) November 5, 2020

He’s going to crack this case wide open any minute now, I feel it.