For someone who seems to always be talking, Lauren Boebert doesn’t seem to say a whole lot—at least not about anything that matters. But for someone who’s been an elected politician for just over a year, she sure has racked up a pretty impressive track record of inane comments and outrageous behavior that have gotten her labeled as little more than a congressional sh*t disturber. And her latest foot-in-the-mouth comments have Seth Meyers both hysterically laughing and brutally mocking the Colorado congresswoman.

On Wednesday, Meyers shared a clip of Boebert’s now-infamous conversation with Fox News haircut Jesse Watters, in which she seemed to want to be insulting the president, but never quite got there. While complaining about America’s rising gas prices, Boebert quipped that “I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John… uhhhh… from, uhhhh… errrrr… Prince John.”

Few people were more tickled by Boebert’s nonsensical attempt at a sick burn than Meyers who, before sharing a clip of the interview as it fell off a cliff, explained that “The GOP complaints about gas prices are obviously cynical, hollow politics. And by far the dumbest example came from Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Fox News last night, when she tried to slam the Biden administration, but seemed to lose her train of thought.”

Boebert: I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John pic.twitter.com/MJ1ujbLoYk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

Like most people who watched the clip, Meyer’s first question was: “What the f*** are you talking about? That was like when you’re watching a movie with your mom and she says, ‘Hey, it’s that guy from Goodfellas,’ and you say, ‘Yeah. We’re watching Goodfellas.’”

In an attempt to figure out who this mysterious Prince John was, Meyers Googled it and what he found was a villainous cartoon from Disney’s Robin Hood. “In fairness, he is a political figure,” Meyers offered, still trying to make sense of the comparison. The Late Show host also added that he’s “sure in an alternate timeline Lauren Boebert isn’t in Congress. She’s just writing hate mail to Disney to complain about how rarely they open the vault.”

Boebert did issue a statement to clarify that of course the Prince John she was talking about was the character from Robin Hood… because everyone just goes around referencing random villains from a 50-year-old cartoon that few people seem to have seen.

For the record, Prince John > Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/mYix5A4VUk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2022

Meyers further opined that Boebert should not be an elected official and declared that from here on out, he will no longer refer to her as congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Nope, from now on she’s just “Lauren Boebert… from Lauren Boebert.”

You can watch the full clip above.