Seth Rogen, king of quarantine productivity, visited Jimmy Kimmel to promote his weed company, Houseplant, and it was a pretty fantastic interview. Granted, this one scored entertainment points right away because Rogen and Kimmel were in the studio together. This was not a Zoom interview, and Rogen seemed thrilled while joking, “I don’t know how to conduct myself out in the world” as he reflected upon his attire (which Kimmel likened to “kind of like if Mr. Rogers got high”). That sounds about right.

The An American Pickle star had plenty to offer, of course, during this 15-minute interview, including remarking that, if Harry and Meghan could use some weed, they know where to find him. Then at around the 13-minute mark, the discussion hit a crescendo when the perpetually-high Rogen started talking about edibles, which he considers a whole different ballgame (than smoking weed) with “very scattershot experiences.” Edibles affect him so much more differently than smoking weed, in fact, that Bryan Cranston noticed something was amiss at an awards show. Uh-oh.

“I had one experience at the Golden Globes many years ago that was pretty bad, yeah. There are times with edibles where I thought I was fine, but I was not. And that’s what’s scary about edibles… [that] you don’t even know what they are doing to you,” the Pineapple Express writer and actor related. “And I was at the Globes, which is a nightmare, so I had a weed lollipop throughout the show. And I thought, in my head, ‘I’m really high, but I’m keeping it together.’ Like, that was what I kept thinking in my head, like ‘Man, this thing is f*cking me up, but at least I look and I’m acting totally normal.'”

Normal? Not so much. When Rogen slid into an afterparty, he encountered the actor who played the most notorious meth kingpin on TV. Things did not go well because the Breaking Bad star was concerned. “The first thing he said to me was, ‘Are you okay?‘””

Rogen noted that this was “an alarming question to be asked when you think you are okay. Like, if you bump into something, and you’re hurt, and someone’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ You’re like, ‘Thank you, I’m okay.’ But when you just think you’re doing good, and someone looks at you, like, very scared and says, ‘Are you okay?’ It’ll really bring you back down to earth.”

That’s when Rogen decided to cut and run because, yeah, when Bryan Cranston looks “scared,” that’s not a good sign! “That guy’s seen some things,” Rogen remarked. “I was alarming to Walter White. I must have been f*cked up…. I turned around and left.”

