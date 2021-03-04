No One Has Been More Productive In Quarantine Than Seth Rogen

A 2019 study from the University of Colorado Boulder looked at the relationship between marijuana usage and exercise habits, and contrary to what you’ve seen in movies, people who get high regularly are not necessarily lazier than those who abstain from the drug. “There’s some really good longitudinal data that shows that long-term cannabis users have lower weight, lower risk of diabetes, better waist-to-hip ratio, and better insulin function,” Angela Bryan, a psychology professor at CU Boulder, told Westword. Long-time weed smokers are also creatively productive, if Seth Rogen is any indication.

The actor, who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of stoners alongside Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Rihanna (Cheech and Chong get their own statute), has been impressively productive in quarantine. Meanwhile, my greatest pandemic accomplishment has been beating an eight-year-old video game (The Last of Us, check it out!). Let’s look at some of Rogen’s more enviable achievements since last March.

1. Seth Rogen has gotten very good at making pottery. This is from February 2020:

I made this pot and have been growing this thing in it. pic.twitter.com/VyFJak6x53 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 3, 2020

Solid, not going to lie. But take a look at these babies.

I made these vases. pic.twitter.com/w4Xz78MQaf — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2020

I made these vases. pic.twitter.com/hyUzpERktg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 2, 2020

I made these vases: pic.twitter.com/494QD5gTft — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 8, 2020

I just made this sake set. pic.twitter.com/ZtQb6olgq4 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 4, 2020

I made this vase and I’m pretty happy with it. pic.twitter.com/CBSVS0dFpV — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 30, 2020

I made these vases. pic.twitter.com/doqlmY1pzU — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 10, 2020

Why am I so proud of him? Rogen got into ceramics because “there’s inherently something meditative about it. I do like tactile things; I like to produce tangible work,” he told the Cut. “With movies, we spend years on them and then they’re very intangible. They don’t have weight, they don’t occupy a physical space. You used to at least get a DVD or a Blu-Ray, and you don’t even really get that anymore. I don’t like to keep my own movie posters around because those are just advertising for the product, not the product itself. I do really like being able to create an artistic expression that is a thing that I can pick up, hold, show to people. It is just so different from what I normally do which has no mass to it.” Speaking of things that you can hold up…