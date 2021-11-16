In the latest bonkers excerpt from Jonathan Karl’s new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, attorney Sidney Powell reportedly fell so hard for a QAnon conspiracy theory that she actually contacted the Pentagon and attempted to launch a special operations mission to extract CIA Director Gina Haspel from Germany.

For the record, Haspel was not in any danger whatsoever, but thanks to a steady diet of wild QAnon theories, Powell was fully convinced that the CIA director had been injured and arrested while on a covert mission to destroy proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. According to Karl’s book, Powell contacted Ezra Cohen-Watkins, a Trump appointee at the Pentagon, and demanded immediate action. Via Mediaite:

“The server, Powell claimed, contained evidence that hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of votes had been switched using rigged voting machines. Powell believed Haspel had embarked on this secret mission to get the server and destroy the evidence – in other words, the CIA director was part of the conspiracy.” “They needed to get the server and force Haspel to confess,” Karl adds, explaining Powell’s motives. According to the reporting in the book, Cohen-Watkins was so taken aback by the call he reported the call to the acting defense secretary.

According to the book, the situation got so out of hand, that a CIA spokesperson had to issue a statement saying that Haspel is “alive and well,” and more importantly, in her office. Powell would later be removed from Trump’s legal team for somehow being too crazy for Rudy Giuliani, which is pretty impressive. That takes skill.

