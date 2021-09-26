Sidney Powell is not exactly a reliable narrator. The disgraced lawyer, once described as the “Kraken” in Trump’s flailing attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has herself argued that “no reasonable person” would have believed her nonsense Dominion conspiracy theories. So take this with a quarry of salt: In a new interview, Powell seemed to suggest the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an attempt to buy time so they could stop Joe Biden’s win. Oh, and she had some help.

This new interview by Powell is interesting. It suggests that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give Alito time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn’t anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day. pic.twitter.com/HnmpcOci3Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2021

As per Raw Story, Powell went on The Stew Peters Show, where she claimed that, while Trump was revving up his base to descend upon the nation’s capital, she and others were filing a “12th Amendment constitutional challenge to the process the Congress was about to use.” They alleged that they wanted to sue then-vice president Mike Pence to follow that amendment, not the Electoral College Act.

Powell also claimed she had some inside help. One was Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who she said was “our circuit justice for that.” Then she implicated Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Minority Leader Kevin. McCarthy, who she said tried to stall Nancy Pelosi from reconvening Congress. But that didn’t work.

“She got notice when we made our filing,” Powell claimed. “She wanted to file an amicus brief, and then everything broke loose, and she had to speed up reconvening Congress to get the vote going before Justice Alito might have issued an injunction to stop it all, which is what should have happened.”

In other words, Powell and her co-conspirators, she claimed, were hoping to buy time so that Alito could help flip the election Trump’s way. And it all would have worked out had it not been for that meddling Nancy Pelosi. Ron Filipkowski, who shared a clip of the interview on social media, went even further, saying Powell was suggesting “that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give [Justice Samuel Alito] time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn’t anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day.”

Again, Powell is not exactly a reliable source. But it is possible that she said the quiet part loud, as many die hard Trump people tend to do. That’s how some on social media saw it.

So now we have an implication from Sidney Powell that Justice Alito was in on the insurrection? This just keeps getting better! — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 26, 2021

Sidney Powell just released the Kraken on Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, & Justice Alito. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 26, 2021

"Sidney Powell is not a reliable narrator, but her point, if true, is that the purpose of the 1/6 attack on the Capitol was to buy time…" A plan to delay execution of the law is the heart of the crime seditious conspiracy. https://t.co/UxcMEn0Dga — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) September 26, 2021

So this happened. Sidney Powell was being interviewed and she admitted to the fact that 1/6 was planned and stopping the electoral procedure until Judge Alito could rule on it, was foiled by Pelosi reconveneing the process. So now Judge Alito is implicated in the Insurrection — I Used2B (@IBda14U) September 26, 2021

Well, golly. Did Sidney Powell just publicly suggest that Supreme Court Justice Alito would be intervening in the certification of a free and fair election? https://t.co/sOP0HhNWDJ — Randi❗️Vaxxed & Get the F out of my Uterus❗️ (@RandiPierce17) September 26, 2021

Powell is one of a number of Trump loyalists who are being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims linking them to a byzantine plot to steal last year’s election. It was also reported last week that Trump insiders knew those claims were bull.

