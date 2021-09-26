Getty Image
Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Seemed To Implicate Kevin McCarthy And Samuel Alito In The Plot To Overturn The 2020 Election

Sidney Powell is not exactly a reliable narrator. The disgraced lawyer, once described as the “Kraken” in Trump’s flailing attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has herself argued that “no reasonable person” would have believed her nonsense Dominion conspiracy theories. So take this with a quarry of salt: In a new interview, Powell seemed to suggest the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an attempt to buy time so they could stop Joe Biden’s win. Oh, and she had some help.

As per Raw Story, Powell went on The Stew Peters Show, where she claimed that, while Trump was revving up his base to descend upon the nation’s capital, she and others were filing a “12th Amendment constitutional challenge to the process the Congress was about to use.” They alleged that they wanted to sue then-vice president Mike Pence to follow that amendment, not the Electoral College Act.

Powell also claimed she had some inside help. One was Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who she said was “our circuit justice for that.” Then she implicated Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Minority Leader Kevin. McCarthy, who she said tried to stall Nancy Pelosi from reconvening Congress. But that didn’t work.

“She got notice when we made our filing,” Powell claimed. “She wanted to file an amicus brief, and then everything broke loose, and she had to speed up reconvening Congress to get the vote going before Justice Alito might have issued an injunction to stop it all, which is what should have happened.”

In other words, Powell and her co-conspirators, she claimed, were hoping to buy time so that Alito could help flip the election Trump’s way. And it all would have worked out had it not been for that meddling Nancy Pelosi. Ron Filipkowski, who shared a clip of the interview on social media, went even further, saying Powell was suggesting “that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give [Justice Samuel Alito] time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn’t anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day.”

Again, Powell is not exactly a reliable source. But it is possible that she said the quiet part loud, as many die hard Trump people tend to do. That’s how some on social media saw it.

Powell is one of a number of Trump loyalists who are being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims linking them to a byzantine plot to steal last year’s election. It was also reported last week that Trump insiders knew those claims were bull.

You can watch Powell’s interview below.

