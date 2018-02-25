And Now ‘The Simpsons’ Is Getting A Little Credit For Predicting The Winter Olympics ‘Rogue Squirrel’ Encounter

#Olympics #The Simpsons
Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.18 2 Comments

FOX

The Simpsons have gotten credit for predicting President Trump, calling the winner of numerous sports events, and even digging in on possible movies that have yet to enter production, like Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The most recent prediction came with the Winter Olympics and the shocking gold medal win for the United States in curling. It’s a little dubious, sure, but it’s also not the only reference from The Simpsons getting some play in 2018.

As you’ll see in the clip below, a “rogue squirrel” ran onto the middle of the snowboarding course and it narrowly missed a nasty end courtesy of Austria’s Daniela Ulbing.

It wouldn’t be anything compared to Randy Johnson sending a mourning dove to the next realm, but it would’ve been pretty rough. But the moment didn’t stop Josh Weinstein from pointing out that The Simpsons very well may have predicted this moment. It didn’t, but it does show that you can practically do this at almost any moment in life.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#The Simpsons
TAGSOLYMPICSpredictionsSquirrelTHE SIMPSONSWINTER OLYMPICS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP