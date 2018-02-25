FOX

The Simpsons have gotten credit for predicting President Trump, calling the winner of numerous sports events, and even digging in on possible movies that have yet to enter production, like Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The most recent prediction came with the Winter Olympics and the shocking gold medal win for the United States in curling. It’s a little dubious, sure, but it’s also not the only reference from The Simpsons getting some play in 2018.

As you’ll see in the clip below, a “rogue squirrel” ran onto the middle of the snowboarding course and it narrowly missed a nasty end courtesy of Austria’s Daniela Ulbing.

Squirrel runs onto the course in the parallel giant slalom while the athletes are in full flight. #pyeongchang2018 It’s alive. Just. pic.twitter.com/ggPMgFz14G — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lou_lewis) February 24, 2018

It wouldn’t be anything compared to Randy Johnson sending a mourning dove to the next realm, but it would’ve been pretty rough. But the moment didn’t stop Josh Weinstein from pointing out that The Simpsons very well may have predicted this moment. It didn’t, but it does show that you can practically do this at almost any moment in life.