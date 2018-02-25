FOX

The Simpsons has become a cultural crystal ball that may be too accurate for anyone to be truly comfortable with the future. They’ve predicted the rise of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States, and now they’ve accurately foreseen not only the introduction of mixed-gender doubles into Olympic curling (which wasn’t seen at the time in the Olympics), but the United States’ first gold medal win in the sport. They even had the opponent tabbed — Sweden.

The prescient curling prediction came from 2010 Simpsons episode “Boy Meets Curl,” which was based on Homer and Marge forming a mixed curling team with Agnes and Seymour Skinner. They’re chosen to represent the U.S., then head off to Vancouver where they eventually defeat Sweden and everyone celebrates with a big “woohoo!”