As Special Agent Dale Cooper said in the bone-chilling conclusion of Twin Peaks: The Return: What year is this? That’s what Colin Jost wants to know. On SNL‘s first Weekend Update of the new year, the co-anchor opened by pointing out that it’s 2020 all over again, and in the worst possible way.

“Well, guys, it’s 2024. But is it?” Jost told the crowd, prompting a picture of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who are once again likely this year’s two major presidential candidates. “I don’t know about you, but when I think of the year 2020, I never think: ‘We should run that one back.’ And if you’re feeling confused, you’re not the only one.”

Jost then pointed out that on Thursday, Biden admitted he got “mixed up” after he claimed he’d taken a photo with a woman who wasn’t even present. The following day, even more mushy-brained rival Donald Trump kept saying Nikki Haley’s name when he meant to trash Nancy Pelosi (for something she didn’t do, incidentally).

“Guys, I don’t know if we should do this election,” Jost confessed. “It’s honestly starting to feel like elder abuse. And I don’t even blame them—I blame us for allowing it.

“It reminds me of those bum fight videos, where they made two homeless guys fight for money,” he added. “And now we look back on it and we’re like, ‘How did we, as a society, let that happen?’ So I think the best solution is to just tell Trump and Biden that they both won. And that we’re very proud of them. And that they can rest now.”

Elsewhere during the segment, Jost brought up Trump begging his supporters to risk their lives to vote for him. He joked, “Voting for Trump and then passing away is also what happened with COVID,” he said, reminding viewers of the disproportionate number of Trump supporters who died because they refused to get vaxxed, prompting some truly galaxy brained far right spins.

You can watch the latest Weekend Update in the video above and below.