On Thursday Joe Biden delivered a fiery State of the Union address that should all but end accusations that he’s a sleepy grandpa too creaky for another term. But he was almost upstaged by the ridiculous Republican rebuttal that aired afterwards. It was delivered from Katie Britt, a semi-obscure senator from Alabama, who became an instant sensation, but not in the way she’d hoped. Her hammy, performative speech was so over-the-top SNL coaxed Scarlett Johansson to play her during their latest Cold Open. Later that evening, Johnasson’s husband got in on the Britt dragging, too.

During Weekend Update, co-host Colin Jost brought up Britt’s speech, saying she “made some choices.” After playing a montage of some of her creepiest bits, Jost cracked, “Those were all scenes from the one-woman show A Britt Much. It’s the play critics are calling, ‘Is she OK?’” He added, “That was honestly some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen me.” (He then brought up an image of him from the movie Tom & Jerry.)

There was a lot that happened in the world last week, some of it at the expense of the GOP. Not only were Republicans humiliated by Biden’s unexpectedly strong SOTU address, but Donald Trump didn’t help things when the “reverse mortgage applicant,” as Jost put it, criticized him, saying, “The words are not flowing smoothly out of his mouth.” Did they have a clip of Trump very much not speaking smoothly? Of course they did.

You can watch the latest SNL Weekend Update in the video above.