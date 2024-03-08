After years of referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” and fueling concerns about his age (while conveniently ignoring that Donald Trump is only four years younger), Fox News now thinks Joe Biden is too energetic after he delivered a fiery State of the Union address. Which one is it, guys?

Sean Hannity led the charge by referring to Biden as “Jacked Up Joe” in his post-SOTU commentary. According to Hannity, Biden was “hyper” and an “angry old man,” which seems to be the opposite of “sleepy.” Like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News clearly didn’t know how to react to a Joe Biden who moved so quickly on his feet and took the fight directly to Trump.

Hannity’s rant, via Mediaite:

Tonight, President Joe Biden laid out his radical wishlist for America. His speech was so hyped up it was bizarre. I will not be shouted at the whole hour. Frankly, so at odds with Everyday Joe, it’s even frightening to me. He spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together. At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech. The AP affectionately called it “feisty.” I guess that’s one way to describe it. Tonight, America saw, let’s say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him “Jacked-Up Joe.” And that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man.

Not one to miss out on public humiliation, Ted Cruz was also on-brand when he repeated Hannity’s talking point verbatim that Biden seemed like an “angry old man.” Cruz also accused Biden of spreading “lie after lie” during his address, which were also Hannity’s exact words at the top of the show.

In short, Cruz brought nothing new to the table except for saying the same words as Hannity, but in a weirder voice. Maybe they could use a little more energy, too.

(Via Mediaite, Fox News)