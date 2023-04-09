The biggest story of the last week was a foregone conclusion: It was Donald Trump becoming the first U.S. president to be arraigned on criminal charges. The story was historic enough to score SNL’s pretty delightful Cold Open, and ditto prime real estate a little later on Weekend Update.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che started with his legal team, who in a photo released afterwards could be seen on either side of their client in a manner reminiscent of one of the most famous trials in history (not the least because one was compared by many to perm-era Marcia Clark).

“I don’t like that he’s flanked by an O.J.-amount of lawyers, because that tells me he’s definitely guilty and that he’s definitely getting away with it,” Jost mourned.

Jost also dragged one of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina, whom he called, simply, “Tony Soprano.” Tacopina has argued that Trump won’t receive a fair trial in Manhattan, the city that hates him (with exceptions). Jost agreed. “Even the courtroom sketch artist seems to hate him,” he said, referring to the deeply unflattering painting that Jost said made him look “like the mud monster from Scooby-Doo.”

Fox News also came up in a segment on a report that children today throw tantrums four times a week — prompting Jost to say, “Weeknights on Fox” next to images of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Speaking of, Che discussed Fox News honcho Rupert Murdoch having his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith called off last week, and right before the earth-quaking Dominion trial, no less. “She got cold feet after Murdoch passed his physical,” Che quipped.

You can watch the most recent Weekend Update in the videos above and below.