Space Force: it’s more than just the other Steve Carell sitcom!

It’s also the name of the sixth U.S. military service branch that’s charged with “missions and operations in the rapidly evolving space domain” (SPACE CRIME?!?), where members are known as “guardians.” People had “that sounds familiar” jokes then and they have jokes now for the guardians’ dress uniforms.

Space News (name a more reliable source for space-based news, you can’t) reports that earlier today at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space, & Cyber conference, Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, unveiled the service’s dress uniform.

Space Force service members, known as guardians, will wear the dress uniform for formal business and ceremonial events. Raymond said these are prototypes and the Space Force invites feedback on these designs… The uniforms were designed with distinct features intended to highlight unique Space Force culture. The dark “space blue” jacket is a roundneck crossover design with a partial mandarin collar rather than the classic lapel blazer. The pants are dark grey.

Raymond described the uniforms as “distinctive, modern, professional, and comfortable to wear” and invited feedback on the design. He may not want to check Twitter, or if he does, he should probably mute the words “Battlestar Galactica.”

A friend just texted me: “Tell me the space force uniform isn’t a complete rip-off of battlestar galatica” and reader— https://t.co/UEyvBY573A pic.twitter.com/8teKYBPWC5 — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) September 21, 2021

These uniforms are a big ugly reminder that we chose to create a space force in this country before choosing to invest in things like ending poverty or homelessness. https://t.co/V5QP9RmzuY — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) September 21, 2021

today i learned the space force is still a thing https://t.co/pl8GfzSpNX — darth™ (@darth) September 21, 2021

Hey what if we took all those resources currently allocated to the Space Force and devoted them to, like, keeping half the country from catching on fire for four months out of every year https://t.co/ZSS5zmRL4x — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) September 21, 2021

Space Force is trending right now because they have new uniform designs Didn’t we sort this out back in the 90s? pic.twitter.com/41qY0R2P1Q — Lappi the Bard Fox! (@LappiFox) September 21, 2021

i like how the space force is embracing the ridiculousness of its existence and just rips off science fiction https://t.co/JFqQcAeHk8 — lupin (confused) (@EpicFunnyName) September 21, 2021

So you're really gonna make the Space Force uniforms look like Battlestar Galactica huh? pic.twitter.com/PQXlK1Mt2t — Undoomed (@Undoomed) September 21, 2021

Cities across the United States and our government has prioritized funding Space Force & spending $731 billion on our defense budget… pic.twitter.com/M4pTJPQFcy — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 21, 2021

I will say, if you're between the ages of 18-24 and have no idea what to do with your life, sign up for Space Force. You'll get pay & benefits and you won't have to do shit. https://t.co/JSWElukyLL — Mack "Truck" Turner (@hockeenight) September 21, 2021

Why the fuck are we still doing Space Force? https://t.co/XxlNm3fqsd — Tyler Hunt (@JTylerHunt) September 21, 2021

Biden watching Battlestar Galactica before callin in those sweet new Space Force uniforms pic.twitter.com/blXksweeaj — Wet Michaels (@TurdFrgsonn) September 21, 2021

