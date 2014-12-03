Behold, The Sexy Allure Of An Actual Sperm Donation Room

Sperm donation rooms at fertility clinics are really the only place it’s not only acceptable, but encouraged to jerk off in a place that’s not your own home. But have you ever wondered what this veritable masturbation oasis looks like behind closed doors? I mean, I guess some of you already know as I’m sure there are at least a few UPROXX reader sperm donor babies out there, as I’m sure the demand is very, very great. But for the rest of us, one sperm donating Redditor has finally pulled back the curtains to give us a glimpse of what the sperm donation room really looks like. And it’s kind of… boring?
Here’s the subject of our unending fascination. I like it that the jerking chair has a little swinging table attached to it, presumably to hold your reading material. That’s an awfully convenient and thoughtful touch:
Washing your hands: VERY IMPORTANT.
Another nice touch, because remember, not all sperm donors are necessarily straight:
The germaphobe in me would not want to touch this, but hey, just in case you forget your smartphone.
Another mystery solved, thanks to Reddit.
Well, that just made me rock hard.
Sploosh….. Damn! can I try again?
What? Too good for the glory hole?
Playboy? The Internet has ruined me. I’d have an easier time jerking it to Field and Stream.
Damn, imagine what that room, especially the chair smells like.
Ball sweat and bad life choices.
@SonOfSpam – The next time I go visit my buddy at his apartment, those are the exact words I will say as I enter.
You call that a masturbation chair? There aren’t even any stirrups.
I may have been to a fertility clinic here in Canada and they streamed porno on a 21″ TV screen on top of the magazines. The porno was not that great if I can recall.
Of course Canadian healthcare is better than ours!
The fertility clinic we used encouraged the missus to be in the room with me. No porn needed.
I once had to get my boys tested to see if they could swim well enough to impregnate the ole lady, so I had to endure the incredibly awkward ordeal or doing this in an office type setting as well.
I feel like the room I was given was 100X worse than this. The room was easily 30X15, long and mostly empty. A single chair at a small round table in the middle of the room. A credenza in the corner and every drawer filled with magazines. They literally had anything you could want. Thankfully I had my phone with me. Why would I use a mag when pornohub is like a click away? Anyway, the truly terrible part was when I was done. I put the little CLEAR jar into a little CLEAR bag and looked for the little door or whatever to put it in so the nurse or whoever could come get it. Nope, no such little door. I had to take my little bag out of the room by hand, walk back through the little waiting room where at least 10 people were sitting, and it was clear they all knew exactly what sin I had just committed, and then hand it directly to the nurse at the front desk.
Naturally the whole thing was a waste of time and my wife found out she was already pregnant 5 days later. Terrible experience.
I’m shocked they don’t have that paper laid out on the chair like in doctor’s offices.
I remember watching Married With Children when Al said something like “I cant believe im laying in my sons wetspot.” I never knew what that meant until I got way older watching that episode years later. Lol.
That chair…….{{{shudder}}}
Playboy? Are the donors 14 yr old boys from the 60s?
When I saw the header, I heard this song in my head.
[www.youtube.com]
And then….
[www.youtube.com]