The 3D-Rendered Anatomy Of That ‘Spider-Woman #1’ Cover Is Nightmarish

You might remember that Marvel, last week, debuted the alternate cover of Spider-Woman #1 by Milo Manara, and it was exactly what you’d expect from a porn artist. Manara has since insisted that critics of his art are terrorists, but it does raise the question… just how bad is this cover, artistically?
Redditor dinoignacio decided to find out and, well, the results say it all:
You might have seen an alternate argument that the anatomy, while awkward, is realistic, but look at the cover again, specifically the diagonal shadow across the frame. It’s far too shallow for that design to work, and even if it did work, it would still be, well, somewhat undignified for any superhero. And I say this as the guy who got paid to watch Vivid’s take on Wolverine. Maybe Manara can claim he was just responding to a certain statue of Spider-Man?
You gotta be kidding me! “Look at this shadow!” Gosh. He’s an artist and he drew a comic book character, not an actual person. Why are you guys so WANTING to find mistakes? Do you laugh about it? Please, relax… it”s just a picture of Spider-Woman who gets excited about her acrobatic-skills, s what?
I’ll be in my bunk.
I think the true inspiration for this was the Britney Spears Giving Birth statue:
Why is her head sprouting out of her left shoulder?
why does she have an adam’s apple?
We get it Milo is no Alex Ross.
Why spend the time doing this and not get it right? The angle of the head clearly isn’t the same as in the Manara picture, also her left lower leg doesn’t protrude from the inside of the thigh but the outside. Don’t get me started on the right arm.
This 3D rendering is really awful. There are clearly inaccuracies that were made in the 3D model that do not match the artist’s drawing… Please, if you’re going to create some sort of proof to your point, again, please… Do it correctly…
Yeah I have to blame Uproxx for not showing the revised model wherein it resembles an actual human being. I guess that’s what they are calling the “alternate argument” (a.k.a. the correct one). Say what you will about Manara’s choices, but the dude has been illustrating the female figure almost exclusively for decades, so I’d say at this point he knows a bit about anatomy. Attack his choices all you’d like (although the character in question literally seduces as part of her power set) but attacking his abilities is a bit over the line maybe.
Her fingers aren’t even spread!
What an awful 3D Artist.
This is someone with a bit more of a clue:
