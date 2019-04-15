‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Dropped A Trailer, And Twitter Users Got Salty About Some Of The Marketing

Entertainment Editor
04.15.19

Star Wars Celebration Chicago has brought us several updates on upcoming projects, like The Mandalorian, and revealed the first trailers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (above). The game comes from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars. It’s set after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and follows one of the last surviving Padawans after Order 66 led to the murder of most Jedi. Cal Kestis — voiced and mo-capped by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) — is hiding from Purge Troopers on the planet Bracca until his decision to save a friend exposes his force sensitivity.

It’s a single-player Star Wars game that, admittedly, looks like fun. We saw a lot of positive reactions to the game, but people on Twitter went negative about one aspect of the marketing: EA’s involvement. Specifically, they joked about this tweet from the multiple Golden Poo Award-winning company:

