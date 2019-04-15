Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars Celebration Chicago has brought us several updates on upcoming projects, like The Mandalorian, and revealed the first trailers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (above). The game comes from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars. It’s set after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and follows one of the last surviving Padawans after Order 66 led to the murder of most Jedi. Cal Kestis — voiced and mo-capped by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) — is hiding from Purge Troopers on the planet Bracca until his decision to save a friend exposes his force sensitivity.

It’s a single-player Star Wars game that, admittedly, looks like fun. We saw a lot of positive reactions to the game, but people on Twitter went negative about one aspect of the marketing: EA’s involvement. Specifically, they joked about this tweet from the multiple Golden Poo Award-winning company: