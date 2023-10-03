It’s safe to say that the late night TV hosts were inspired by rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice scandal. John Oliver could not wait to address the subject, and he did so repeatedly and joyously. Whereas Stephen Colbert had possibly been practicing at home and had an impression for the ages.

This happened near the end of Colbert’s lengthy monologue that danced viewers through the array of notable happenings since the 5-month writers strike began. At around the 8:30 mark above, the host put a different spin on Boebert having surveillance-video-captured fun with Democrat Bar Guy in a darkened and crowded theater. These are very athletic, lawn-care-inspired moves. Here’s a quick version of what goes down:

You gotta watch this!! Stephen Colbert talks about Lauren Boebert in his new show tonight. 😀😆😁😃😄😂 pic.twitter.com/Cz714N9X74 — 🟦  Let it Ride 🟧 (@kathrynresists) October 3, 2023

“Officials reported she was ‘causing a disturbance,'” Colbert noted. “Which turns out was code for ‘yanking her date’s crank at a family friendly show.'” That wasn’t all: “According to witnesses, she was apparently trying to start him like a lawnmower.”

As one can hear in the video, Colbert’s live-audience was not only thrilled to be back in the studio, too, but they were able to witness this fine dramatic performance by The Late Show host. He even did his own stuntwork. It’s good stuff, so watch the full video above.