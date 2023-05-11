Right-wing commentator Dan Bongino is no longer employed at Fox News (on top of being permanently banned from YouTube), so you’d think the topic of jobs is the last thing he’d want to bring up. Guess again. During an online spat with prolific author Stephen King, Bongino really thought he had something by telling one of the most recognized bestsellers of all time to find work.

It all went down after Bongino insulted President Biden, which prompted King to hop in the right-wing commentator’s replies.

“Biden is a disgrace to humankind. An embarrassment to the human race in every respect,” Bongino tweeted to which King replied. “But he’s got a real job, not a podcast.”

Yes. But he’s got a real job, not a podcast.

😂 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2023

That quip set off Bongino, who tried to insult King with such a weird attack that people genuinely started to question if Bongino even knows who the author is because it sure doesn’t seem like it.

“Yeah, you’re right,” Bongino shot back. “Millions of listeners a day on a podcast while you’re watching porn in your momma’s basement yearning for the days that people actually gave a sh*t about your dumb ass. Nice comeback dipsh*t. Get a job loser.”

Following the “comeback,” Bongino got roundly mocked on Twitter as users couldn’t believe that he actually told Stephen King to Get a job.

Did he just tell Stephen Fucking King to get a job- 💀 https://t.co/uZevSBpT5Y — Tibo 🦦 || تيبو (@freedoughnut) May 11, 2023

Saying this to Steven king is next level embarrassment https://t.co/7Rl1SjV5T2 — Edward (@wildhogs2011) May 11, 2023

OMG! It's fucking real. Don Bangoni or whatever doesn't know who @StephenKing is. https://t.co/n20AFtox0o — The Platypus (@ThePlatypusCA) May 11, 2023

idk who that guy is but the fact that he doesn't know stephen king is so funny😭😭 has he never read a book or watched a movie in his life https://t.co/Y1OrXbYhEX — ena-beatrice (@yaminoopera) May 11, 2023

A guy who has been fired at least 6 times thinks telling @StephenKing to get s job is a great comeback. The steroids have rotted what little brain Dan had to begin with. https://t.co/Xe9Q4OjXml — Ray (@HokieProp) May 11, 2023

lmaoooo that's the worst comeback i've ever seeeen https://t.co/voDMxliWOE — Daemons live longer; doesn't matter if they smoke (@theoscuroone) May 11, 2023

I just laughed the ugliest laugh I’ve had in ages. What a fucking idiot. Tell me you can’t read, without telling me you can’t read. https://t.co/6iSNLL1EMG — Rob McKenney (@_RobMcKenney) May 11, 2023

Yea, @StephenKing is obviously “yearning for the days that people actually gave a shit” about him. https://t.co/KSQB1xitcX pic.twitter.com/GxXNIMStoX — Jason Willan (@ConsultFantasy) May 11, 2023

Sooooo…you don’t know who Stephen King is, got it. https://t.co/y4wcLaMQt8 — OZBOOGS (@ozboogs) May 11, 2023

No way you told STEPHEN KING to get a job. What level of delusion and utter brain rot are you experiencing??? https://t.co/4SDhBYTB1q — Columned (@Columned_) May 11, 2023

King writes a bestseller at least once a year. A movie based off of a short story he wrote is coming out this summer.

Dan Bongino will grind out some cash spewing poison and will fade into obscurity far before King’s books cease being read and enjoyed by millions. https://t.co/3pCM7FqOqu — Johnuel (@99centCorn) May 11, 2023

If you ever feel stupid just remember you’ve never told one of the best selling/most prolific authors to EVER exist to get a real job. So you’re well above where the current bar is for “massive conservative podcast influencer”. However little that’s worth. https://t.co/aB8LK2XCP9 — Goblin (@DanielBGreene) May 11, 2023

(Via Stephen King on Twitter)