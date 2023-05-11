Stephen King
Getty Image
Viral

Ex-Fox News Pundit Dan Bongino Really Thought He Had Something By Telling Stephen King To ‘Get A Job’

Right-wing commentator Dan Bongino is no longer employed at Fox News (on top of being permanently banned from YouTube), so you’d think the topic of jobs is the last thing he’d want to bring up. Guess again. During an online spat with prolific author Stephen King, Bongino really thought he had something by telling one of the most recognized bestsellers of all time to find work.

It all went down after Bongino insulted President Biden, which prompted King to hop in the right-wing commentator’s replies.

“Biden is a disgrace to humankind. An embarrassment to the human race in every respect,” Bongino tweeted to which King replied. “But he’s got a real job, not a podcast.”

That quip set off Bongino, who tried to insult King with such a weird attack that people genuinely started to question if Bongino even knows who the author is because it sure doesn’t seem like it.

“Yeah, you’re right,” Bongino shot back. “Millions of listeners a day on a podcast while you’re watching porn in your momma’s basement yearning for the days that people actually gave a sh*t about your dumb ass. Nice comeback dipsh*t. Get a job loser.”

Following the “comeback,” Bongino got roundly mocked on Twitter as users couldn’t believe that he actually told Stephen King to Get a job.

(Via Stephen King on Twitter)

