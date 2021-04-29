President Biden’s first Address to Congress is pretty much his first State of the Union, except that nothing has been normal for the past year, and everything’s running a few months late, and Joe’s just rolling with it as best as possible. CBS News is reporting that 85% of speech watchers approved of Wednesday night’s proceedings, although we do know that Ted Cruz was not a fan, since he appeared to fall asleep. He had some (also dubious) company, too. That would be Stephen Miller, the former Trump senior advisor who penned many of the reality star’s speeches.

Miller made a name for himself as the architect of both Trump’s Muslim ban and his policy of separating parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Well, the straight-up white supremacist wasn’t pleased about the lack of fire and brimstone in Biden’s address, and he let his thoughts be known.

“It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden’s speech,” Miller tweeted. “Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address.” He also complained, “So far, this speech is written in the ‘laundry list’ style — the least inspired format for a congressional address.”

Jake Tapper was quick to highlight the complaint (and didn’t even need to note the irony, although that was the effect): “Stephen Miller found the Biden speech without warmth and insufficiently bipartisan.”

From there, the floodgates truly opened, and Miller became a laughingstock, which is much preferable to his previous status as a threat to minorities.

As opposed to the “gutter style” speeches your former boss used to give — rajat (@liberallatti) April 29, 2021

As opposed to the former guy's famous Festivus "airing of grievances" style? — Emily Devonick (@EmilyDevonick) April 29, 2021

Stephen Miller is actively searching for human warmth. I am dead. https://t.co/iBzXYOhtrk — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 29, 2021

It’s nice to have a president who condemns rather than employs white supremacists. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 29, 2021

This dead-eyed ghoul.

Stephen Miller misses the warmth that only a hellscape of American carnage can give to his lifeless and dry husk. https://t.co/4VI2iZbN54 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) April 29, 2021

This speech lacks that certain Stephen Miller je ne sais wtf. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 29, 2021

Stephen Miller took a break from snacking on the dead flies on his window sills to call Joe Biden's speech "lifeless." — JRehling (@JRehling) April 29, 2021

85% of Americans despise Stephen Miller, and the other 15% don’t know who he is. — Jack Cocchiarella 🏴‍☠️ (@JDCocchiarella) April 29, 2021

“Also, at no point did he mention stealing refugee children from their desperate parents with no system in place to ever give them back. And now, it’s time for me to feed.” – Stephen Miller https://t.co/vLSuzkiRPS — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 29, 2021

Tedious, unoriginal, no warmth, lifeless, and dry… Stephen Miller just described what sex is like in his house. pic.twitter.com/o2Sx1HIxgQ — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 29, 2021