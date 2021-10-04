Steve Bannon never learns his lesson, but then again, he’s never really had to face consequences over the past handful of years. Trump pardoned him for defrauding Trump supporters, and Bannon kind-of admitted that he did, as many suspected, have a hand in strategizing the failed MAGA coup on January 6. Bannon’s received a subpoena by the House select committee in charge of the investigation, but he’s somehow not putting a lid on how he broadcasts his calls for chaos.

Then again, one doesn’t exactly expect a refined approach to anything from the guy who called for Dr. Fauci’s head on a pike, and here’s what Bannon’s up to most recently: bragging to NBC News about his “fire and brimstone” speech at a GOP social club last week. His goal? To rally up “shock troops” to swoop in and fill federal government positions, should a Republican take the 2024 presidency. Yup, the former Trump White House chief strategist really said this:

“If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately,” Bannon said in a telephone interview with NBC News. “I gave ’em fire and brimstone.” Bannon, who ran former President Donald Trump’s first campaign and later worked as a top adviser in the White House, said that Trump’s agenda was delayed by the challenges of quickly filling roughly 4,000 slots for presidential appointees at federal agencies and the steep learning curve for political officials who were new to Washington.

That’s not all. Raw Story reveals that Bannon kept the party going on his War Room Podcast while increasing his goal number of those “shock troops”:

“We’re winning big in 2024 and we need to get ready now. Right? We control the country. We’ve got to start acting like it. And one way we’re going to act like it, we’re not going to have 4,000 [shock troops] ready to go, we’re going to have 20,000 ready to go and we’re going to pick the 4,000 best and most ready in every single department.”

Yikes. Supposedly, Bannon was speaking at the GOP event to some former GOP government officials, but where else does he plan on drawing the rest of these shock troops? The QAnon Shaman is no longer available for parties, so rule him out.

(Via NBC News & Raw Story)