Steve Bannon is one shady dude. There was little doubt behind that description when he acted as President Trump’s advisor, and that status was further solidified when Bannon was charged with all kinds of white collar crimes (later to be pardoned by Trump) for allegedly ripping off supporters of the We Build The Wall campaign. Add in that whole fiasco where he called for Dr. Fauci’s head on a pike, and it’s safe to say that one doesn’t want to trust Steve Bannon, ever. Well, Bannon supposedly tried to pull some maneuvers on Trump and get him ejected from office.

According to 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen, that’s what could have happened. Rosen appeared on the Skullduggery podcast to hash out this hot mess, and it’s worth noting that Rosen did so to discuss relevant excerpts from his book, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes. Via the Daily Mail, Rosen included text messages from Bannon that discussed how “Trump repeats himself a lot, telling the same story minutes after he told it before.” One text message reportedly read (verbatim), “You need to do the 25th amendment piece… BTW brother I never steer u wrong.” Bannon also reportedly wished to organize the removal of Trump at a Sunday prayer meeting that would have been attended by Mike Pence and some cabinet officials.

Rosen told Skullduggery that Bannon resisted discussing the matter as it happened on 60 Minutes, but that he had grown frustated with Trump. Via RawStory:

“Trump was kind of throwing him under the bus a little,” he continued. “There was a Time magazine portrait of Bannon, of the person who got Trump secretly elected, and Trump took a lot of sh*t for that from his New York friends. He kind of turned on Bannon and Bannon was a little on the outs in this period of time.” “Bannon realized that Trump was repeating the same stories over and over again… and Bannon wanted to do something about it,” Rosen explained, adding that Bannon believed he could take over the right-wing movement from Trump.

Things get real on the Skullduggery podcast at around the 16:30 mark. The revelations we are hearing about the inner workings of the Trump administration after the fact are pretty wild, and it feels like we haven’t heard the vast majority of it yet.

(Via Skullduggery podcast, Raw Story & Daily Mail)