Following her recent appearance on Hot Ones, Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney answered a question about her time as a Universal Studios tour guide while she and her family were struggling to make ends meet in the early days of her acting career. Sweeney had previously revealed her Universal stint during a cover interview for Women’s Health in November 2023, but for some reason, her Hot Ones appearance brought out the knives on TikTok.

TikTok creator Tyler Hancock, who reportedly has an extensive background working as a Universal tour guide, accused Sweeney of lying about her employment. Specifically, Hancock accused Sweeney of being especially cagey during her Hot Ones appearance, which he claimed is further proof that she never worked as a tour guide.

“No hate to her, I don’t know why she’s choosing to fib about this. But seeing Sydney Sweeney dance around this and never give a straight answer is kinda crazy considering she’s the one that volunteered that information, that verifiably false information,” Hancock said. He also claimed that becoming a tour guide is “notoriously difficult” and “not just a summer job that any teenager can get.”

Surprise! It was a summer job that a teenage Sydney Sweeney got.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney was hired as a Universal Studios tour guide, but her tenure was short-lived thanks to her acting career taking off:

Sweeney was hired by Universal Studios Hollywood on June 12, 2016, after which she attended an orientation shift followed by a training shift. However, she exited the job on July 18, 2016, when she booked an acting job. Her resume backs it up as Sweeney has 11 credits on her resume from 2016-2017, including Cassidy Way, Angels in Stardust, The Horde, Manic, Pretty Little Liars, and In the Vault, among others.

What’s the lesson here? Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)