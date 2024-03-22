My first visit to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, came at the right time with the right people. I was six, maybe seven years old, and I went with my grandparents. My memories of the trip are fuzzy decades later, but I do remember shaking with nervousness while waiting in line for Mickey Mouse to sign my autograph book. I can also recall the excitement I felt getting into a Mad Tea Party tea cup and riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

This trip has been on my mind lately because my grandparents, who moved from New York to Florida in the mid 1990s, recently returned to the northeast. It’s a necessary transition for them, but selfishly, I’m bummed that my reasons to visit the Sunshine State have been cut in half. It’s gone from family and theme parks to just theme parks, although I, someone who could now be considered a Disney parks veteran, did recently visit the Disney World with another relative — and, in a full-circle moment, it was his first time.

My half-brother David turned 21 years old last month. I’m 36 years old, so there’s a generational divide between our references, although because we’re our father’s sons, we can both quote every line of Young Frankenstein. There’s another big distinction between me and David despite our shared lineage: he grew up with my dad, stepmom, and his brother (and my other half-brother) Michael, and I lived with my mom. The most one-on-one time the two of us spent together before this trip was going to the grocery to pick up whipped cream for the pie on Thanksgiving. But we always got along, so I figured he would be a fun person to spend multiple days at Disney World with.

My hunch proved correct.

Our trip began the way all the best vacations do: with a plane delay. But once I arrived in Orlando, where David was already waiting, we took a shuttle to our hotel: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (always stay on property if you have the means). After allowing ourselves a few minutes to take in the Victorian-style resort (and listen to this exceedingly pleasant song on the TV on a loop), we headed to the outdoor shopping and dining complex, Disney Springs. Did we hit up the rooftop beverage bar at the Coca-Cola Store? You’d better believe it. It was when we both expressed interest in tasting the famously divisive Beverly (a carbonated, non-alcoholic aperitif) that I knew this was going to be a fun vacation.

Our first full day at Disney World kicked off in the Magic Kingdom with a meet-and-greet with Mickey Mouse (I should have apologized in advance for eating his delicious face), followed by a ride on the Tron Lightcycle Run. At least for David. As previously established, I am a theme park wimp, so I let him do this one solo. He’s more of a thrill seeker than me, someone who enjoys the themed experiences. So while he was whipping around curves at 60 MPH, I waited on a bench in excitement for the animatronic adventures (Carousel of Progress) to come. Once David returned, we spent the rest of the day exploring the Magic Kingdom.

I felt like an expert as I guided him through the layout of the park, the intricacies of Lightning Lane entrances and mobile ordering, and why you should always turn off your wifi. We took a boat ride on It’s a Small World, flew over London on the timeless Peter Pan’s Flight, and I destroyed his score on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. With David’s help, I even got over my silly roller coaster fears and rode Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. Twist: I loved it. I had my eyes closed most of the time, however, so we got back in line and rode it again. This time, I took in the impressive show and appreciated the smooth turns. When the ride was over, I took a selfie with David to memorialize this big moment for me.