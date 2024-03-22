My first visit to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, came at the right time with the right people. I was six, maybe seven years old, and I went with my grandparents. My memories of the trip are fuzzy decades later, but I do remember shaking with nervousness while waiting in line for Mickey Mouse to sign my autograph book. I can also recall the excitement I felt getting into a Mad Tea Party tea cup and riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant.
This trip has been on my mind lately because my grandparents, who moved from New York to Florida in the mid 1990s, recently returned to the northeast. It’s a necessary transition for them, but selfishly, I’m bummed that my reasons to visit the Sunshine State have been cut in half. It’s gone from family and theme parks to just theme parks, although I, someone who could now be considered a Disney parks veteran, did recently visit the Disney World with another relative — and, in a full-circle moment, it was his first time.
My half-brother David turned 21 years old last month. I’m 36 years old, so there’s a generational divide between our references, although because we’re our father’s sons, we can both quote every line of Young Frankenstein. There’s another big distinction between me and David despite our shared lineage: he grew up with my dad, stepmom, and his brother (and my other half-brother) Michael, and I lived with my mom. The most one-on-one time the two of us spent together before this trip was going to the grocery to pick up whipped cream for the pie on Thanksgiving. But we always got along, so I figured he would be a fun person to spend multiple days at Disney World with.
My hunch proved correct.
Our trip began the way all the best vacations do: with a plane delay. But once I arrived in Orlando, where David was already waiting, we took a shuttle to our hotel: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (always stay on property if you have the means). After allowing ourselves a few minutes to take in the Victorian-style resort (and listen to this exceedingly pleasant song on the TV on a loop), we headed to the outdoor shopping and dining complex, Disney Springs. Did we hit up the rooftop beverage bar at the Coca-Cola Store? You’d better believe it. It was when we both expressed interest in tasting the famously divisive Beverly (a carbonated, non-alcoholic aperitif) that I knew this was going to be a fun vacation.
Our first full day at Disney World kicked off in the Magic Kingdom with a meet-and-greet with Mickey Mouse (I should have apologized in advance for eating his delicious face), followed by a ride on the Tron Lightcycle Run. At least for David. As previously established, I am a theme park wimp, so I let him do this one solo. He’s more of a thrill seeker than me, someone who enjoys the themed experiences. So while he was whipping around curves at 60 MPH, I waited on a bench in excitement for the animatronic adventures (Carousel of Progress) to come. Once David returned, we spent the rest of the day exploring the Magic Kingdom.
I felt like an expert as I guided him through the layout of the park, the intricacies of Lightning Lane entrances and mobile ordering, and why you should always turn off your wifi. We took a boat ride on It’s a Small World, flew over London on the timeless Peter Pan’s Flight, and I destroyed his score on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. With David’s help, I even got over my silly roller coaster fears and rode Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. Twist: I loved it. I had my eyes closed most of the time, however, so we got back in line and rode it again. This time, I took in the impressive show and appreciated the smooth turns. When the ride was over, I took a selfie with David to memorialize this big moment for me.
Now that I’d faced my fears, was I ready to try Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or Space Mountain? Uh, no. But it’s a start, and I couldn’t have done it without some gentle goading from David.
The next day was spent at EPCOT (that’s us in the image above pointing at Spaceship Earth; I’m the one in the Taylor Swift shirt, naturally) . While I was thrilled to finally meet Figment after decades of hearing about the lil’ purple imagination-loving dragon (he’s a rascal, and I love him), David was most excited to take the Drink Around the World challenge. Did I mention he just turned 21?
A section of EPCOT is split into 11 countries, known as the World Showcase, with pavilions, restaurants, and bars themed to each region. There’s wine in France, beer in Canada, plum wine in China, whiskey in the United Kingdom, and so on. To pass the (not officially endorsed) challenge, you need to finish one drink in each country. David made it through nine countries (he’s going to be so mad I put him on blast), while I completed 10 countries, everything except for Germany… due to, let’s say, solidarity with my half-brother.
A tip for Drink Around the World challengers: don’t save the heavy beer for last.
But while we didn’t complete our mission, David and I had fun just exploring EPCOT. These in-between moments, the times when we were walking around the park and talking in between rides and drinks, are some of my most cherished memories from the trip. EPCOT is the place to do it: it’s the most chill of the Disney theme parks, especially during the lovely EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Come for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (widely considered the best Disney ride, period); stay for the conversation and relaxing atmosphere. And frozen drinks.
Our third and final full-day together was split between Animal Kingdom, where we went on an elephant tour (and saw baby Corra) and visited the Hallelujah Mountains of Pandora, and Hollywood Studios. Among the Disney World parks, Magic Kingdom is the most nostalgic; Animal Kingdom is the most aww-inducing (and awe-inducing on Avatar Flight of Passage); and EPCOT has Frozen, Figment, and France, home of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. But Hollywood Studios might be my most cherished. For one thing, it’s got Muppet*Vision 3D (which better run forever), Star Tours, and instant classic Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, but most importantly, it’s the home of my favorite attraction in any Disney theme park: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
I wish I filmed my reaction the first time I went on the ride years ago. I probably had the biggest, goofiest smile on face; it was pure, uncynical joy. But I’m thrilled I got to experience it again with a Rise rookie. Unfortunately, we first had to deal with a lengthy line. I felt personally responsible for the wait — as if it was something I did. You know when you introduce an album or a show to someone and you’re nervous that they won’t enjoy it — won’t get it — like you do? That’s how I felt in the Rise of the Resistance queue. But eventually, we received a hologram from Rey (and a cameo from BB-8) and we were off.
I won’t spoil any surprises, but I could ride Rise once a week for an entire year, and not get sick of it. I have a new favorite moment every time. This time, it was after it was over when I asked David if he liked it. His “whoas” and laughs of delight during the ride itself were a tip-off: he did. I hope in a year, five years, 20 years, whenever, he gets to experience his favorite Disney ride with another first timer and feel the same delight that I did with him.
