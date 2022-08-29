It was a good weekend to be off social media… actually, that’s true for every weekend, but especially this weekend if you wanted to ignore people tweeting/shouting about Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria actress was at the center of a very online controversy after she posted photos from her mom’s birthday party on Instagram. “no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” she wrote.

What’s the big deal? Well, in one of the pictures, a relative can be seen wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. This turned Sweeney into a liberal vs. conservative talking point. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” The White Lotus star tweeted after she started trending. “Please stop making assumptions.”

A lot of people have family members with opinions they don’t agree with, and that could be the case here (it’s unclear what Sweeney’s politics are), but that’s not the lesson Tomi Lahren took from the online uproar. “OMG @sydney_sweeney had the audacity to have a birthday party for her mom and her family had the audacity to appear like they maybe might be conservatives and/or support law enforcement?!” the conservative commentator wrote with dripping condescension. “Oh the horror! GTFOH, vultures.”

Lahren, who implored Sweeney to “never bow or apologize to the mob,” also discussed the “controversy” on something called FOX News Commentary.

Oh the horror! Now the cancel culture mob is coming for Sweeney and her family, forcing her to make a social media statement directing the haters to “stop making assumptions” and reassuring them the birthday bash wasn’t intended to be a political statement. It is utterly ridiculous that those on the Left are so intolerant and unloving they feel the need to shame others, and for a birthday party no less! Newsflash leftists, half OR MORE of this country is made up of conservatives and/or Trump supporters and if the sight of that triggers you to such an extent, look away!

Lahren signed off with a message for Sweeney: “Stand strong and NEVER bow to the blood-thirsty mob!” This is good advice for Frankenstein, but it doesn’t really apply here. If anything, Lahren’s defense made things worse for Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney seeing someone come to her defense just to see its Terry Lahram https://t.co/i4pvvCmbHg pic.twitter.com/tey1egJxjR — Blerd Central (@BlerdCentral) August 29, 2022

i’m crying imagine being in the midst of public uproar because there’s speculation you might be a republican and your defense is tomi lahren https://t.co/03t4gtANby — pris (@pwiscila) August 28, 2022

LOOOOOOL OH NOOOOOO https://t.co/2dIfyGXCxm — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) August 28, 2022

Sydney’s PR team crying in the club rn😭😭 https://t.co/xIZQ8F9BZT — Warmly, Alex:) (@_alexandriarush) August 29, 2022

the way you just made her situation 10x worst — harajuku fr (@thewaviestbarb) August 28, 2022

I would delete my acct if someone like her came to my defense https://t.co/sy84oZMUz0 pic.twitter.com/RqGw3y3dFb — Ell* 🥐📚🧋🌙 (@brighterlove_) August 28, 2022

You're literally digging a deeper hole for her. She needs PR control, not you putting gasoline on the fire. — Jackie K 🧣 (taylor's version) (@JacalynEKim) August 28, 2022

You are the mob! — Marcus Rosti (@FrostiRosti) August 28, 2022

idk me personally? if i had conservatives jumping to my defense i would acknowledge i was in the wrong and apologize but im not sydney so! https://t.co/vvTviJ0KtP — cherry (@seIfishmachiine) August 28, 2022

sydney can have you to thank for ruining her career https://t.co/G7XJUpmuTl — fati (@taeskordei) August 28, 2022

she rlly kissing her ass rn but if she watched euphoria she'd have a heart attack watching two girls kiss and people having sex on tv https://t.co/5cqdY6tI8X — shadiiii (@luvcount) August 28, 2022

(Via Fox News)