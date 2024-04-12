An Airline (?) Is Trolling Sydney Sweeney Over Her Childhood Crush

Years before everyone lost their minds about her boobs, Sydney Sweeney appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This was a major moment for her, not only as an actress, but also as someone whose childhood crush was Leonardo DiCaprio.

“My first movie star crush was Leonardo DiCaprio,” she said in a 2019 video. “Romeo + Juliet, I think that was the first time I saw Leo in a film. After that, I just ended up watching every other film he’s ever done. Titanic, I loved him in that. Then I got to work with him. I had to pinch myself, take in every possible moment that I could when I was working with him, trying not to faint.”

Sweeney’s crush confession (or: crushfession, which could be the title of an early Britney Spears song) resurfaced this week when X user @RealEmirHan tweeted, “Sydney Sweeney says her celebrity crush is Leo DiCaprio.” In the replies, everyone made the same joke about the 26-year-old Sweeney being too old for Leo, including, of all things, an Irish airline company.

too old for him https://t.co/v8JvYiJWOr — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 9, 2024

@Ryanair is a good account to follow if you want to be confused by hyper-specific airline memes, like this one:

No idea.

