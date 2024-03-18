One of the nice things about being famous and rich (although not as rich as you might think) is that you can hire someone to manage your social media for you. I’m not saying Sydney Sweeney doesn’t personally check her notifications on X or her DMs on Instagram, but if she did, she might lose her faith in humanity. Ever since she hosted Saturday Night Live, people have been acting extra weird about Sweeney, particulary her boobs.

“There’s so many people out there who are like, oh, she’s famous because she showed her boobs,” the Anyone But You star, who joked on SNL about her “show boobs” backup plan if the whole acting thing didn’t work out, told GQ UK. Sweeney added that she’s “learn[ed] the system. You can try and fight it but they just fight back. Even if you stand up for yourself, people are going to attack you for standing up for yourself.”

Later in the interview, Sweeney discussed her well-reviewed horror movie Immaculate, where she plays a nun named Cecilia. “There’s so many raw, guttural moments that I felt as Cecilia, and the pain and the agony and the fear and the sadness that she was going through,” she said. “I just let her come out in a very deep and emotional way.”

Immaculate opens in theaters on March 22nd.

(Via GQ UK)