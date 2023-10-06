Taylor Swift is dominating pop culture like never before. She’s breaking streaming records; maybe dating a Hall of Fame-bound football player; and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — which documents the “most impressive stadium show ever conceived” — is the highest-grossing concert film of all-time, even though it’s not out yet. What’s next for Swift? Running for president?

Dear god no. That’s an awful idea. I’m sorry I even brought it up.

But — hypothetically speaking — Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Swift could beat Trump. She would know: The View co-host served as White House communications director for Trump before turning on him following the riots on January 6th (convenient timing). During a recent episode of the daytime talk show, Farah Griffin offered a haunting prediction during a conversation about Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged romance.

“This ends in one way. We are all Taylor Swift fans, and to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s gonna win, she’s just gonna need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all, because she’s probably the only person who can,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Farah Griffin was laughing while she offered her foolproof way to beat Trump, so she was probably, hopefully, kidding. But still, to quote Swift herself, no.

(Via the Los Angeles Times)