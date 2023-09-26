Last month, Taylor Swift made a massive announcement, revealing that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film of her show-stopping tour, was hitting theaters. The announcement indicated the movie was set to hit North American theaters on October 13, but at the time, there was no news about if or when it would be available internationally.

It turns out the movie has a journey much like the actual Eras Tour, hitting North America before opening up to the rest of the world: Today (September 26), the international release date for the Eras Tour concert film was announced.

Swift tweeted, “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm or on your local theaters website!”

When announcing the North American dates, Swift wrote, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon [smiling emoji] Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! […] Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged [heart hands emoji] 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

Check out the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour trailer above.