It’s very easy to tell a fake Taylor Swift fan from a real fan. First of all, real fans hate the term “swiftie” so let’s get that out there right off the bat. When a celebrity says they love “Bad Blood” or “Blank Space,” odds are good they are just a casual listener. There is nothing wrong with that! But the real fans are the ones who can name a non-single track at the drop of a hat, and that’s why Paul Rudd is a Real Fan, unlike hater Robert Downey Jr.

While promoting his latest flick Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Rudd was asked by MTV about his favorite Swift songs, and he did not disappoint.

“I really like ‘Mastermind,’ I sing a lot [to] that one,” he said, referring to the final song off of 2022’s Midnights. He continued listing some favorites, “‘Cruel Summer,’ like everybody else,” he said, before adding in a Lover deep cut (and underappreciated synth-pop jam), “The Archer,” and “August.” He quipped, “I’m just going through the A’s now.” He is Ant-Man, after all.

Rudd also expressed love for Swift earlier this month on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he, a lifelong Chiefs fan, gushed about younger fans watching the team due to Swift’s relationship with future game show host Travis Kelce.

“This whole thing is very exciting I think. I see those stories about dads and daughters…watching the game together, and I get all choked up watching it. I have a daughter, she’s into it. And she loves Taylor Swift,” he said. “I went to [The Eras Tour] and it was so incredible,” he added. Anyone who disagrees, according to Joy Behar, should immediately seek therapy.

