After getting roasted by CNN, you’d think Ted Cruz would have paused before issuing more criticisms of the Afghanistan withdrawal, but nope, the Texas senator was back at it on Monday evening. While sharing a video about a Texas family that the right wing RNC Research Twitter account claims is “abandoned” in Afghanistan, Cruz tweeted, “This is horrifying. And wrong. America doesn’t leave Americans behind.”

However, Americans are not being abandoned. While the military withdrawal is over, the Biden Administration is still actively working to get people out and said as much hours before Cruz’s tweet. Via CBS News:

“The diplomatic sequel to that will now begin,” [General Frank] McKenzie said Monday. “And I believe our Department of State is going to work very hard to allow any American citizens that are left, and we think the citizens that were not brought out number in the low, very low hundreds — I believe that we’re going to be able to get those people out.” He added, “I think we’re also going to negotiate very hard, very aggressively, to get our other Afghan partners out. The military phase is over, but our desire to bring these people out remains as intense as it was before.”

With that settled, if you know anything about Cruz, then you know exactly where this is going next: Cancun, baby. The Texas senator was lit up on social media for accusing the Biden administration of abandoning Americans when Cruz did exactly that earlier in the year. He famously flew to Cancun while his state’s power grid was frozen during an unprecedented winter storm, and when he got caught, he blamed his kids for the trip.

If Cruz thinks people forgot about that whole debacle, guess again.

Senators, however, do leave their dying constituents behind to run to Cancun. https://t.co/vfmLfuNUOo — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) August 31, 2021

If I remember correctly you left Texas behind during a winter emergency…. pic.twitter.com/ARhoQiG1NU — Brenda Myers (@bneckels) August 31, 2021

It's also horrifying and wrong when a Senator panics over a collapsed privatized electric grid, hears his constituents freezing and begging for help, and solves that problem by having Houston police push people out of the way so he and his family can board a plane to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/JH5ynHeo47 — Jay Barker (@buf2srq2) August 31, 2021