Ted Cruz Is Still Whining About Falling For A Parody Article Even While Many Texans Are Freezing And Without Power And People Are Furious

Ted Cruz, the much maligned senator from Texas, refuses to stop owning himself on Twitter, which is all well and good, other than him having a job to do. There’s the matter of him helping to incite the failed MAGA coup, and his defense of Trump’s pandemic response, and now, there’s the ice storm that’s crippling Texas. Still, Ted’s upset about a running beef that he’s got with the Internet that’s left him fuming over being laughed at for falling for a conservative parody article. On top of his lost battles with Seth Rogen and Cary Elwes, one would think that Cruz would take a break from Twitter, but nope. He’s back for more self-humiliation.

To briefly recap, Cruz was so mad about being called for falling for an article with an obviously fake headline (“Disney Posts Job Ad Looking For Strong, Fierce Women Who Are Also Obedient, Submissive, And Docile,” a reference to Gina Carano’s The Mandalorian firing), and he got defensive. He still didn’t acknowledge that he fell for the parody article, and now, he’s pointing people (and borderline trolling them) toward a Babylon Bee article that appears to mirror his situation.

In response to this headline, “Ignorant Senator Shares New York Times Article Thinking It’s Real,” Cruz tweeted, “Totally not fake.”

Cruz was still obsessing over his parody debacle on Monday night while Texans were (and still are) suffering through ice storm power outages. One could argue that at least he’s not pulling a Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert (blaming it on the Green New Deal), but still, can’t Ted stop complaining to the Internet while his own constituents are literally freezing. This is not going over well at all with Texans.

Yep, pretty much everyone is laughing at Ted Cruz these days.

