Ted Cruz, the much maligned senator from Texas, refuses to stop owning himself on Twitter, which is all well and good, other than him having a job to do. There’s the matter of him helping to incite the failed MAGA coup, and his defense of Trump’s pandemic response, and now, there’s the ice storm that’s crippling Texas. Still, Ted’s upset about a running beef that he’s got with the Internet that’s left him fuming over being laughed at for falling for a conservative parody article. On top of his lost battles with Seth Rogen and Cary Elwes, one would think that Cruz would take a break from Twitter, but nope. He’s back for more self-humiliation.

To briefly recap, Cruz was so mad about being called for falling for an article with an obviously fake headline (“Disney Posts Job Ad Looking For Strong, Fierce Women Who Are Also Obedient, Submissive, And Docile,” a reference to Gina Carano’s The Mandalorian firing), and he got defensive. He still didn’t acknowledge that he fell for the parody article, and now, he’s pointing people (and borderline trolling them) toward a Babylon Bee article that appears to mirror his situation.

In response to this headline, “Ignorant Senator Shares New York Times Article Thinking It’s Real,” Cruz tweeted, “Totally not fake.”

Cruz was still obsessing over his parody debacle on Monday night while Texans were (and still are) suffering through ice storm power outages. One could argue that at least he’s not pulling a Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert (blaming it on the Green New Deal), but still, can’t Ted stop complaining to the Internet while his own constituents are literally freezing. This is not going over well at all with Texans.

Hey, Ted, one of your constituents here, It's pretty cold in my dark house right now. Are you doing anything about that or just playing on the internet looking at satire sites? — AdequateKris (@adequatekris) February 15, 2021

Isn't your state kind of in hell right now? I feel that should probably be your number one priority right now idk. — Daan Koopen (@D_Koopen) February 15, 2021

Where's my power? I've been out since 2 am. Can you leave the other states alone and worry about your own constituents? WE'RE FLIPPING COLD IN ARLINGTON!!!! — Michele Mock @michelemock (@MicheleMockmic1) February 15, 2021

Texas is in crisis and @TedCruz goes dark. I guess being a Senator is only fun when you are trolling on Twitter. — Brandon Hieb (@AlmostFurious) February 16, 2021

2 million in Texas without power. @GOP run State is messed up! — Saint Jax (@cajunsicily) February 15, 2021

Its not like people are freezing to death in your state right now — Dis Politics Acct (@YJiden) February 15, 2021

My parents have been dealing with rolling blackouts much worse than mine since yesterday. Their power comes on for about 20 minutes and then goes off. It was off all night last night. They are both in their 70s. What the f*ck is your plan to fix this Senator? — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) February 15, 2021

What are you doing to help Texans without power during this storm? — Marty🧢 (@Mardashian) February 15, 2021

Do you do any actual work? — H.F. Law (@deadliquorstore) February 15, 2021

Yep, pretty much everyone is laughing at Ted Cruz these days.