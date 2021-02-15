Ted Cruz played a key role in fomenting the events that led to the failed MAGA riot of January 6, which resulted in five deaths and nearly (but not quite) got former president Trump convicted by the Senate. Since then he has not apologized, much less acknowledged what he’d done. Instead he’s gotten repeatedly owned on Twitter, by colleagues and the star of his favorite movie. Or mocked for getting Watchmen wrong. Or belittled for his hair. On Sunday he was at it again, this time humiliating himself by presenting a post from a parody news site as real.

I wish this was parody. https://t.co/zYw82CuF5y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2021

The post was from The Babylon Bee, which for the last five years has presented itself as a conservative Christian alternative to The Onion. Not many believe they’ve achieved their goals. Far from it. But a new Twitter post — linking to a satirical article with the headline “Disney Posts Job Ad Looking For Strong, Fierce Women Who Are Also Obedient, Submissive, And Docile,” an apparent jab at the recent firing of Mandalorian supporting player (and anti-Semitic meme-poster) Gina Carano — was close enough to the truth to fool the senator from Texas.

Many were quick to respectfully inform Cruz that The Babylon Bee is a different kind of fake news.

The Babylon Bee is satire, Ted. In case you didn't pick up much vocabulary at Princeton or Harvard, satire is a synonym of parody. Given you were on the debate team, I'm sure you're aware. You really should be looking for a new barber instead of shit posting. — New Country, Who Dis? 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) February 15, 2021

It literally is. https://t.co/GIVMJCh86B — feminist next door (@emrazz) February 15, 2021

Why is a sitting U.S. senator wasting his time misunderstanding bad satire on Twitter? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 15, 2021

NARRATOR: The Babylon Bee is, in fact, a parody site. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) February 15, 2021

So. Ted really believes the Babylon bee is a trusted source… yikes — Exo (@DATguy_Danimal) February 15, 2021

You dillweed, the Babylon Bee is parody. Like you, pretending to be Texan. Or concerned about your constituents. It's Valentine's Day, #TedCoup. Try something new. Instead of sucking up to Trump, defend your wife, whom he insulted. — Dean Gloster (@deangloster) February 15, 2021

Although one person hatched a tongue-in-cheek explanation for what Cruz, not exactly a man of letters, was trying to say.

Folks, Cruz knows that the Babylon Bee is parody…he's saying that the Bee's satire is true to life. But he's wrong about that. So the point is, Ted Cruz is wrong…not that he's been duped by a parody site. https://t.co/IPr58Ulx9a — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 15, 2021

Others made sure to trash The Babylon Bee, not so much for being conservative but for simply not being funny.

The Babylon Bee exists because too many people fake laughed at white men’s jokes instead of just telling them they aren’t funny. — Renfamous⭐️ (@renfamous) February 15, 2021

Sometimes I wonder if Babylon Bee's writers are stuck in some sort of 2016 time vortex and all their posts come from there. https://t.co/CtfaekHPXy — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) February 14, 2021

