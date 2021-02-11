Yesterday was day two of Donald Trump’s impeachment trail, but Ted Cruz was preoccupied with a more important matter: breast milk. In response to a tweet from conservative-leaning publication Washington Examiner about a hospital in England replacing the term “beast milk” with “human milk” to be more inclusive, Cruz wrote, “Orwellian: The words ‘breast milk’ are now forbidden. Because science.” (Take a shot of “human milk” every time a conservative calls something “Orwellian.” You won’t make it.) This extremely bad, Gina Carano-esque tweet set off CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen, because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian” he said. Cuomo then wondered why breast milk was on Cruz’s mind. “Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job!” he fumed.

While it was all but a foregone conclusion that Cruz would not vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, impeachment managers attempted to sway Republicans to their side by playing video showing just how close the insurrectionists actually came to members of Congress that day. Whether Cruz was paying attention during that video or not, Cuomo reminded him just how much worse that day could have been, at least for some.

“If Trump had his way, maybe you, but certainly not all of you, would have made it out of there. Think about that,” Cuomo added. “Trump waited for hours. Why?” He’s right. Things have could gone worse: Cruz could have been liking porn tweets again.

"There can be no good faith disagreement," says @ChrisCuomo, as Democrats presented more devastating evidence in today's impeachment trial. "The facts all point to Trump and his actions. There can only be bad faith…" pic.twitter.com/7AuCkdedIi — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 11, 2021

(Via Yahoo!)