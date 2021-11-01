It seems like it happened 17 years ago, but Ted Cruz fleeing frozen Texas for sunny Cancun during a historic (and fatal) winter storm is less than 10 months old.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, we have gas lines, and people sleeping at their neighbors’ houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too,” Cruz wrote in a statement at the time. What a good list of reasons for an elected official to stay and assist his constituents during a once-in-a-generation crisis. And yet!

“With schools canceled for the week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texas informed and safe.”

Cruz didn’t apologize for leaving Texas, but he did blame his kids — and left his poor dog Snowflake behind, a moment that was recreated by Rose Clouston, the director of voter protection for Texas Democratic Party, and Steven Becerra for Halloween.

.@the_stevenb went as the scariest thing we could think of. Bonus points if you get my costume. #HappyHalloween2021 pic.twitter.com/AW11j1DCjS — Rose Clouston (@RoseClouston) November 1, 2021

Political costumes are bad… except this one. Nice work.