More details are emerging from Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun last week.

The senator deserted Texas (and his dog, Snowflake) during a historic winter storm that left millions without electricity in order to be a “good dad” to his daughters, ages 10 and 12. Cruz claimed that he always intended to fly down to Mexico on Wednesday and return the next day, but that obvious lie was exposed by his luggage, as well as an American hero leaking his wife Heidi’s group chats. “Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she texted to friends. “We may go to Cancún.” It has also been revealed that Cruz invited a college friend on the trip, a totally normal thing for someone to do while escorting his kids to a foreign country during a once-in-a-generation storm.

Axios reports that Cruz “invited David Panton, his longtime friend and former roommate at Princeton and Harvard Law, to join the family getaway. An aide tells Axios the senator extended the invitation only after the Cruz family planned the vacation last Tuesday. Panton accepted, and flew to Mexico.” When Cruz left with his tail between his legs, Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton. Panton, whose Twitter bio reads that he’s a “proud graduate of @Princeton @Harvard Law & @UniofOxford that now seeks to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs,” defended Cruz’s character to the New York Times in 2016. “The media has caricatured Ted as this one-dimensional, hard-core guy,” he said. “Ted is principled, but he is actually a good guy and was a great friend to me.”

Get yourself a great friend like Ted Cruz, who risks his political future for a week away with his college best friend. Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin was not invited.

It turns out that Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip included his college roommate. But sure, tell me about how it was just overnight to drop off the kids. — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) February 22, 2021

(Via Axios)