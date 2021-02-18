Ted Cruz is flying back from Cancun after being busted while leaving a frozen Texas behind as he flew to sunny, warm Cancun. Now, he’s got some explaining to do.

What a pair of sentences that turned out to be, right? Well, here’s what’s gonna happen. Cruz caught wind of the (justifiable) outrage aimed in his direction, and he spent one night in Mexico. So, he decided to hop back on a Thursday afternoon flight and return to Houston. As MSNBC and Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman uncovered, he even tried to get on the United Airlines upgrade list for his flight. “Cru R” would point toward Ted’s full name, Rafael Edward Cruz, and he missed out on the upgrade, so he’s not only flying back, but he’ll be in coach. And he’ll have an audience when he touches down in Texas.

Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021

His ruined vacation seems like the tiniest price for Ted to pay, considering the long, sub-freezing temperatures that Lone Star State residents are still enduring. Millions of people remain without electricity, heat, and water, and Ted’s poorly aged tweets already led to backlash since he mocked California during its past power outages. He then uncharacteristically owned up to having “no defense” for his previous words, and he seemed to settle down, but that was apparently because he was packing for Cancun.

After social media postings made the truth known, and even Fox News correspondents confirmed that Cruz was in Cancun (while noting that a GOP source stated, “The photos speak for themselves”), Ted’s pretty screwed. He did it to himself, of course, so people are breathlessly awaiting his return to Houston. Reporters will surely be awaiting him outside the airport, and people are very excited to speculate on what ridiculous excuses he might make. From “[h]e merely accompanied his family for the night” to “The Green New Deal,” the possibilities are endless.

Ted Cruz excuses: @SenTedCruz “I was just getting my family settled in Cancun.” “I was sacrificing my presence in Texas to relieve the power grid.” “I wasn’t even IN TEXAS!” “I don’t actually LIVE in Texas.” “I really don’t care. Do U?” “I just want to be President.” — mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) February 18, 2021

Statement to come: Senator Cruz was always flying back to Texas today. He merely accompanied his family for the night. — Lois Romano (@loisromano) February 18, 2021

Who or what will Ted Cruz blame for his disastrous night in Mexico? His family? The Green New Deal? Mexicans? Gov Newsom? I can’t wait… https://t.co/fIIZRP65XR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 18, 2021

*Ted Cruz steps off an airplane in Houston* *Strolls to a podium surrounded by reporters* "People of Texas," he begins, "I tracked the people who stole the 2020 election to Cancun. But I'm sad to inform you that they got away because the liberal media warned them I was coming." — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 18, 2021

"I needed to go to Cancun to collect important documents I need to help the people of Texas." — jangbones 🌹☭ (@jangbones) February 18, 2021

Can't wait for the presser when he tries to convince us that "I just wanted to be sure my family got there safely, was planning on coming back immediately the entire time. I would never abandon Texas during a state-wide emergency like the left wing fake news media made it sound." — Bizzle McDizzle (@BizzleMcDizzle) February 18, 2021

I look forward to his Hannity clean up interview tonight — Murray (@katz_murray) February 18, 2021

He will simply claim that he was making sure his family arrived safely at their hotel and wouldn't any "man" want to do the same for their family – and the Republican echo chamber will simply pick that up and run with it. — Fly_Fifer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@Fly_Fifer) February 18, 2021

Oh, man. This is going to haunt him forever like the way he rolled over for Trump when Trump went after his wife and dad. pic.twitter.com/TFdqivEOnI — Kergeey (@kergeey) February 18, 2021

Here’s another nightmare scenario for some unfortunate traveler.

Imagine flying coach AND having to sit next to Ted Cruz. — Vote Mel 2020 (@VoteMel2020) February 18, 2021

It won’t be long now….

Due at 4:05pm in Houston pic.twitter.com/JTm0HA5jXL — Charles Monaco (@charlesmonaco) February 18, 2021

And yes, of course Cruz has requested to be escorted out of the airport with high security. Sounds about right.