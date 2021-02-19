While Texans literally froze this week after a winter storm robbed millions of power and forced entire cities to shut down for days, the state’s Republican Senator Ted Cruz tried to live out his Spring Break fantasies down in Cancun. Cruz accompanied his family on a mid-week vacation to Mexico, initially blaming his daughters for the trip. According to Cruz, he just wanted to be a “good dad” when the girls asked for the weekend getaway, assuring his constituents he only flew south of the border wall to drop the kids off before heading back home the next day. Of course, that was a lie, but Cruz was caught in it thanks to some fed-up members in his wife Heidi’s friends and family group chat.

Someone leaked details of the chat to The New York Times, sharing how Cruz texted some friends and family this week to see who would be up for a week-long stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun, where rooms go for around $300 per night.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she reportedly wrote after complaining her home was “FREEZING.” “We may go to Cancun.” When no one replied to Cruz’s message, she followed up with, “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too.”

The whole thing is pretty on-brand for Cruz, a noted cretin on Capitol Hill who’s despised by pretty much everyone, Republican colleagues included, but Twitter is having a hell of a time roasting the family over how they were outed to the media by members of their group text chain.

The Cruz group chat leaker is an American hero. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 18, 2021

Live in such a way that no one will leak your group texts to the New York Times. — Miserable Offender (@KaraNSlade) February 19, 2021

Leaking the text messages is pretty savage. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 18, 2021

I'm not saying Ted and Heidi Cruz are despised by the people in their innermost circle, but imagine thinking you're close enough friends with someone to go to Mexico with them for a week and then they immediately show your texts to the New York Times. https://t.co/fkjlIhDLqb — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 18, 2021

Hotel room at the Cancun Ritz Carlton: $305.

Rapid covid test: $50.

Flights from Houston: $257 Knowing that someone in the Cruz friends chat group immediately dimed them out to the New York Times… Priceless. — Jane McManus (@janesports) February 19, 2021

Leaking screenshots of the Cruz group texts to a dem pac is someone just radiating incredible waking up and choosing violence energy https://t.co/XWfDCvZTsc — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 19, 2021

I know there’s a Ted and Heidi Cruz group text, but I want the side group text of the group text. That’s where all the dirt is. — alex (@alex_abads) February 19, 2021

can we get leaked messages from the neighbors’ separate group text about the cruz family https://t.co/QtyKUQDGsP — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 19, 2021

I’m not saying a Cruz family group text is the publishing platform of the future, but Facebook is already looking for a way to copy it — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 19, 2021

Now I wanna see the texts from the side group chat that has everybody except Heidi Cruz — Connor Finnegan (@ConnorFinnegan) February 18, 2021

So the NYT got the Cancun group text from Cruz’s friends, proving once and for all that he has none. https://t.co/EeQKfoECjr — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz trying to figure out who leaked the text pic.twitter.com/gjfmxES9XY — Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) February 19, 2021

There's very little solace with the Ted Cruz stuff since he never faces any consequences. That said, LOL @ how his OWN FRIENDS hate him enough to leak private texts. https://t.co/8twWVKFysH — KB (@KaraRBrown) February 18, 2021

So, someone leaked Heidi Cruz’s text messages. Maybe one of the Cruz kids just wanted to get on American Idol. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 19, 2021

This story is a 9.5 out of 10 for me I just need one of the lovelies to come forward and say they have considered themselves a pro-democracy sleeper cell on the Cruz text chain ever since the coup attempt. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 19, 2021

I want to see the text messages as the Cruz’s try to figure out which one of their frenemies ratted them out 😂 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 19, 2021

Only someone as terrible as Ted Cruz would:

1. Go to Cancun.

2. Lie and blame it on his children.

3. Be outed by his friends sharing texts with the media.https://t.co/xBIo7VtzEX — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 18, 2021

We hope this latest installment of the world dunking on the human opossum known as Ted Cruz sparks joy for you today.