People Are Giddy That Ted Cruz’s Friends And Family Ratted Him Out By Leaking Private Texts About His Cancun Trip To The NY Times

While Texans literally froze this week after a winter storm robbed millions of power and forced entire cities to shut down for days, the state’s Republican Senator Ted Cruz tried to live out his Spring Break fantasies down in Cancun. Cruz accompanied his family on a mid-week vacation to Mexico, initially blaming his daughters for the trip. According to Cruz, he just wanted to be a “good dad” when the girls asked for the weekend getaway, assuring his constituents he only flew south of the border wall to drop the kids off before heading back home the next day. Of course, that was a lie, but Cruz was caught in it thanks to some fed-up members in his wife Heidi’s friends and family group chat.

Someone leaked details of the chat to The New York Times, sharing how Cruz texted some friends and family this week to see who would be up for a week-long stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun, where rooms go for around $300 per night.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she reportedly wrote after complaining her home was “FREEZING.” “We may go to Cancun.” When no one replied to Cruz’s message, she followed up with, “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too.”

The whole thing is pretty on-brand for Cruz, a noted cretin on Capitol Hill who’s despised by pretty much everyone, Republican colleagues included, but Twitter is having a hell of a time roasting the family over how they were outed to the media by members of their group text chain.

We hope this latest installment of the world dunking on the human opossum known as Ted Cruz sparks joy for you today.

