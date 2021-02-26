It’s barely been a week, and already Ted Cruz is cracking jokes about his tone-deaf trip to Cancun while the state of Texas laid paralyzed from a freak winter storm. While speaking at CPAC in Orlando, Florida on Friday (dude just can’t resist a vacation), Cruz thought it was a good time to test out his new material on the conservative crowd after firing off a Zodiac Killer joke earlier in the week about his latest round of disastrous headlines. Immediately after taking the stage at CPAC Cruz yelled, “Orlando is awesome,” before quipping, “It’s not as nice as Cancun.” Noticeably, not even the audience of Republicans laughed, and it didn’t take long for video of Cruz’s “stand-up special” to hit social media, where the Texas senator was roasted all over again for abandoning his constituents to freeze while going for days without power and water.

Here is @tedcruz out of state again—not doing his job again—joking about leaving Texans behind. https://t.co/aPtTvhN9ki — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 26, 2021

Ted Cruz is already joking at CPAC about how he deserted Texans in the freezing cold for sunny Cancun. What an absolute shitbag. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2021

Ted Cruz telling Cancun jokes at CPAC is just warming up the crowd for later when Don Jr. shoots Lady Gaga's dogs — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 26, 2021

It’s so fitting that Joe Biden is in Texas helping the state recover while Ted Cruz is in Florida at a conservative conference. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 26, 2021

Ted Cruz opens his CPAC set with a joke about going to Cancun, but leaves out the callback about the 11 year-old boy who froze to death in his trailer while Ted’s kids sunned themselves at the Ritz. Go big or go home, Ted. @SenTedCruz — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 26, 2021

Cruz’s trip to Cancun isn’t just getting mocked by random people on Twitter. In a bad sign for his presidential ambitions, Cruz is being trolled by his own colleagues. When arriving at the congressional gym on Wednesday, senators found printed-out memes taped to Cruz’s locker along with messages written in Spanish welcoming him back to the United States. Via NBC News:

The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand. He is shown walking toward an image of a masked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. with his arms crossed and wearing striped, knitted gloves — a pose famously captured during January’s inauguration.

Cruz reportedly let the prank go without filing a complaint.

(Via The Recount)