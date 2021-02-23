Ted Cruz appeared on the Ruthless podcast to discuss his ill-advised trip to Cancun during a historic winter storm that left millions of Texas residents without power. Hosted by conservative “royalty” Comfortably Smug, frequent Fox News guest Josh Holmes, and “digital media expert” Michael Duncan, the podcast aims to “bring next generation conservative talk to the next level,” making it a perfect destination for the senator.

“So, how was your weekend?” Cruz was asked at the beginning of his interview. “Calm, uneventful, not much of anything going on,” he answered. “Look, I haven’t had this much negative press coverage since Northern California in the 1960s.” You can’t make Zodiac Killer jokes, Ted. Only we can make Zodiac Killer jokes. He also unloaded on the American heroes who leaked his wife Heidi’s group chat, where she asked friends and neighbors if they wanted to visit Cancun with the Cruzs (I can’t think of a less appealing offer):

“I will say, Heidi is pretty pissed at that. She was over at the neighbor’s house yesterday, sort of walking through… She texted several of our neighbors. Look, our neighbors, we got a number of Republicans who are neighbors but we also have a lot of Democrats, folks on our streets who put up Beto signs, which I thought was a little rude. But, y’know, I didn’t hold a victory party in their front yard when I won… Here’s a suggestion: Just don’t be assholes. Yeah, like, just, you know, treat each other as human being, have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

Something tells me Cruz won’t be appearing on Springsteen and Obama’s podcast, but if you want to listen to his Ruthless interview, you can do so here.

(Via Raw Story)