Ted Cruz was at CPAC on Friday, speaking to conservatives about cancel culture, Star Wars and just generally screaming about civil war.

But back in Washington, however, his work friends seem to really dislike the Texas senator who fled the state he represents during a climate disaster. According to NBC News, Cruz was called out by some memes posted in the congressional gym after his extremely embarrassing Mexican vacation episode earlier in the month:

When senators arrived at the Senate gym on Wednesday morning, they found that one of them had taped memes on the lockers welcoming Cruz home and showing him in the short-sleeve polo shirt, jeans and Texas-flag mask that he had at the airport, according to two people familiar with the prank. “Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” was the “welcome back” message typed at the top of the color printouts, one of which was viewed by NBC News. The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand. He is shown walking toward an image of a masked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. with his arms crossed and wearing striped, knitted gloves — a pose famously captured during January’s inauguration.

The report says that the memes were taken down on Wednesday, and no complaints about any wrongdoing have been filed. But considering just how much noise was made about Cruz’s aborted trip to paradise, it certainly seems reasonable that some actually escaped the internet and found their way to Cruz in real life.

Cruz felt it was OK to joke about his Cancun trip on Friday, though at this point his only real goal as a senator seems to be trolling rather than governing.

Sen. Ted Cruz at CPAC: "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun."pic.twitter.com/TghkHUhOPy — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021

But if he wants any advice on how to do that more effectively, maybe he should ask his fellow senators. At least they seem to have access to the good color printer.