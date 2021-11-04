The not-Zodiac Killer strikes again. Ted Cruz was practically dancing over GOP victory in Virginia (he posted a video of his celebratory moves, if you have the stomach for them) with Glenn Youngkin taking the win over ex-Governor Terry McAuliffe. Ted was so happy that he did the microphone rotation all day on Thursday, and he got so excited that he tried to slip a lie in while visiting with Fox News host John Roberts, who promptly called him out for the falsehood.

It was a bizarre lie to tell, too. Cruz could have chosen not to be a sore winner, but nope. He decided to revert to his recent grilling of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who Ted recently pounced upon (while defending far-right parents who lose it during school board meetings and give Nazi salutes). Ted declared that Garland’s stance on chaotic school board meetings was a big reason why Youngkin won Virginia. Not only is that a far-out claim, but yeah, here comes that lie (the “domestic terrorists” part):

“The arrogance of the Democrats saying ‘parents have no control over that,’ and even worse, the attorney general (Joe Biden’s attorney general) calling those parents domestic terrorists. I think that directly led to the result last night.”

To that, Roberts responded, “In fairness, he said that they weren’t domestic terrorists. It was the National School Boards Association that said that.”

LISTEN: @tedcruz joins LIVE on set to discuss how the Republican party will keep the momentum going for the 2022 midterm elections #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/dpSPBQjtyc — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) November 3, 2021

Roberts was correct, of course, and the National School Boards Association has since apologized for using the “domestic terrorists” term (which Garland did not use in his memo that addressed possible threats made at school board meetings), but Ted really has it out for Garland, so who knows what fiction the Texas lawmaker has going on in his head. It’s worth noting, though, that Ted tweeted out a clip of the same Fox News segment that cuts out the fact check. Oh boy.

.@GlennYoungkin’s win in Virginia is a BIG DEAL. There are a lot of Democrats on the Hill that are freaked out. pic.twitter.com/vgqZYixneX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 3, 2021

(Via Raw Story)