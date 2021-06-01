Via Ted Cruz on Twitter
Viral

Ted Cruz Is Being Dragged For Spending Memorial Day In Israel Filming Himself In A Crumbling Israeli Home

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Ted Cruz is at it again. After spending his spring break (spiritually) far away from Cancun, Mexico (he’s been there, done that) and lurking in the bushes at the U.S.-Mexico border, he hopped onto an international stage to not-observe Memorial Day in the U.S.. Previously, he was torched on Twitter for both trips down south, and he decided to be theatrical again, rather than honoring fallen U.S. soldiers. Instead, he quite literally inserted himself into the Israeli/Palestinian conflict while his GOP colleague, Lindsey Graham, rubbed elbows with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

It’s turning into a Cruz trademark move to head to different countries during pivotal moments for his own constituents, right? The much maligned senator from Texas filmed himself in a crumbling Israeli structure and, unsurprisingly, didn’t find a way to blame Biden for the entire conflict. He did, however, pull an attention-grabbing move in line with the GOP party stance on the issue. “I’m in Israel and I’m seeing the results of Hamas terrorism,” Cruz tweeted. “A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman’s caretaker.”

Yes, the situation with this woman’s home is tragic, although it’s worth noting that the Iron Dome over Israel is a warning system that Palestinians don’t have while attempting to evade rockets. So, Ted is almost certainly not placing himself in any danger while filming himself, which was also the case when he was lurking in border bushes. And he got dragged, big time, for spending Memorial Day in another country.

People also came for Cruz for failing to “tour” Texas homes or hospitals following the deadly ice storm earlier this year.

Obviously, there were also remarks about Ted not checking out Gaza damage, too.

“Don’t come back” was another remark, of course. It seems doubtful that anyone was genuinely wishing ill will on Ted, but if he decided to move elsewhere, few people would be mad about it.

×