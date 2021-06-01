Ted Cruz is at it again. After spending his spring break (spiritually) far away from Cancun, Mexico (he’s been there, done that) and lurking in the bushes at the U.S.-Mexico border, he hopped onto an international stage to not-observe Memorial Day in the U.S.. Previously, he was torched on Twitter for both trips down south, and he decided to be theatrical again, rather than honoring fallen U.S. soldiers. Instead, he quite literally inserted himself into the Israeli/Palestinian conflict while his GOP colleague, Lindsey Graham, rubbed elbows with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

It’s turning into a Cruz trademark move to head to different countries during pivotal moments for his own constituents, right? The much maligned senator from Texas filmed himself in a crumbling Israeli structure and, unsurprisingly, didn’t find a way to blame Biden for the entire conflict. He did, however, pull an attention-grabbing move in line with the GOP party stance on the issue. “I’m in Israel and I’m seeing the results of Hamas terrorism,” Cruz tweeted. “A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman’s caretaker.”

I’m in Israel and I'm seeing the results of Hamas terrorism. A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman's caretaker. pic.twitter.com/uuFTgTRwKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2021

Yes, the situation with this woman’s home is tragic, although it’s worth noting that the Iron Dome over Israel is a warning system that Palestinians don’t have while attempting to evade rockets. So, Ted is almost certainly not placing himself in any danger while filming himself, which was also the case when he was lurking in border bushes. And he got dragged, big time, for spending Memorial Day in another country.

Israel on Memorial Day? It seems "America First" turned to "Contributions First" pretty quickly. — Esistere 🇺🇲🇮🇹🏴‍☠️ (@pseudonymsrule) June 1, 2021

So, @LindseyGrahamSC @tedcruz and @BillHagertyTN all went to Israel this Memorial Day Weekend instead of staying home and honoring veterans and what that day means to all of us. These guys do NOT know how to read a room…. https://t.co/QwMV95M7HA — @SaysDana 🤓 🕷🕸 (@SaysDana) June 1, 2021

You were in Israel during memorial day? Were you not invited to any services? — ThereIWas… (@YorkVol) June 1, 2021

People also came for Cruz for failing to “tour” Texas homes or hospitals following the deadly ice storm earlier this year.

Hey Ted, I missed the tour of Texas homes destroyed by frozen pipe bursts. pic.twitter.com/YpAco5FNW2 — ✨Dianne The History Teacher✨ (@TxBuckeyeBabe) June 1, 2021

Dear Ted Cruz,

Just out of curiosity, did you visit any hospitals in Texas during the pandemic? Or the U.S.? Did you offer any public encouragement to doctors, nurses, or public health officials?

Ric Caric (Kentucky) — Ric Caric (@riccaric) June 1, 2021

Wow! I didn't know there was another snowstorm in Texas! — Inmate#45_Drumpf, Donald (@DJTInJail) June 1, 2021

#TedFails loves to be anywhere except Texas. — 𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕖𝕕 (@merry_ghouled) June 1, 2021

Welcome to your 7am reminder that Sen. Cruz is grandstanding for a Presidential run in 2024. I wish he cared as much about Texans as Israelites. #ResignTedCruz — Erin Fitzgerald (@ErinTHX1138) June 1, 2021

And you're just there for the theater. — Justice for 1/6 (@NpdAnalysis) June 1, 2021

Obviously, there were also remarks about Ted not checking out Gaza damage, too.

Now visit Palestinians, Ted. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) June 1, 2021

so have you gone to see the Gaza strip? I am not even sure why your even over there? most presidential candidates don't go to other countries to drum up votes? this isn't getting you votes here — pollyanna thibodeau (@pollyannathibo1) June 1, 2021

Can you check out Gaza too ? I heard IDF did a little bombing there too. Please just check it out. — Raza (@SkibbleDazz) June 1, 2021

So you care more about Israel then the people who died because of power outages in Texas this winter. — He is just a Mutt (@MattTufer) June 1, 2021

Now do the Gaza neighborhood block that was leveled in response killing a few dozen — Taylor Youngling (@TaylorYoungling) June 1, 2021

I dare you to go to West Bank and do the same tour — like a little kitchen witch (@ItmeRlc) June 1, 2021

Now go over to Palestine & show us the same. Seriously. — Lauren Robertson (@LLRobertson75) June 1, 2021