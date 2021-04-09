Ted Cruz has finally fired back after getting dragged by John Boehner for the better part of the week. The former Speaker of the House has been promoting his upcoming book, On The House: A Washington Memoir, which includes a passage that specifically rips Cruz along with the batch of Tea Party Republicans who flooded Congress in 2010. In a new preview for CBS Sunday Morning, Boehner continues to carpet bomb Cruz after being asked about “political terrorists” in the GOP by anchor John Dickerson. After taking a moment to share his disdain for Jim Jordan, Boehner returned to the never-ending object of his scorn. Via Mediaite:

As for Cruz, Boehner rather bluntly says, “I don’t beat anybody up. It’s not really my style. Except that jerk.” “Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, make a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re gonna go make more noise, raise more money, and it’s really — it’s unfortunate,” he adds.

After seeing the CBS Sunday Morning clip, Cruz attempted to fire back at Boehner with an oddly worded response: “The Swamp is unhappy. I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry.” Wow, Ted, way to really… stick it to him?

The Swamp is unhappy. I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry. https://t.co/c90Ve2EOGq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2021

Unlike Cruz and his weird tweet, Boehner has practically turned dunking on Cruz into an art form. Axios’ Jonathan Swan recently revealed that during the taping of the audiobook for Boehner’s memoir, the former Speaker would randomly fire off expletives at Cruz. At one point, Boehner wrapped up a passage by adding, “P.S. Ted Cruz: Go f*ck yourself.” You never know when he’s going to strike next. Hopefully soon, though. This is all very funny.

